Top-spec Skoda Kushaq automatic now features six airbags and TPMS, 1.5 TSI AT priced at Rs 18 lakh

A few months after its market launch, the Skoda Kushaq has received a vital update that adds more features to the top-spec automatic versions of the midsize SUV. Launched mid-2021, the Kushaq " being the first model to emerge from the Volkswagen Group's ambitious India 2.0 project " has so far only been equipped with two airbags in range-topping automatic form, but that has now changed, with Skoda announcing the Kushaq Style automatic will now come with six airbags and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) " all for an additional outlay of Rs 40,000.

The added safety kit means the price of the Skoda Kushaq Style 1.0 TSI automatic has risen to Rs 16.20 lakh, while the fully-loaded Kushaq Style 1.5 TSI automatic is priced at Rs 18 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom). As part of this announcement, Skoda also revealed it has received over 10,000 bookings for the Kushaq since its launch a few months ago.

Six airbags and TPMS have been on offer on the top-spec Kushaq Style trim since launch, but the fully-loaded Kushaq Style automatic introduced at launch didn't have the additional safety kit, which helped Skoda keep prices in check. Other safety features on the Skoda Kushaq includes electronic stability control, ABS with EBD, traction control, a reverse camera, auto headlights and wipers, multi-collision braking, and hill start assist.

There are two engine options available with the Skoda Kushaq: a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder turbo-petrol engine making 115 hp and 175 Nm, and a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol producing 150 hp and 250 Nm of torque. The former is available with a choice of six-speed manual and automatic transmissions, while the latter is available with a six-speed manual or a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic.

The Kushaq's mechanical sibling, the Volkswagen Taigun, will be launched on 23 September. In the coming months, Skoda is also gearing up to debut its new midsize sedan " a Honda City rival " that will be based on the same MQB A0 IN platform that underpins the Kushaq.

Story continues

Also read: Is the Skoda Kushaq really too expensive?

Also See: Skoda Kushaq Style automatic to get six airbags, tyre pressure monitor in the coming weeks

Read more on auto by Firstpost.