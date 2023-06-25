Top South Carolina target Jonathan Paylor says official visit exceeded expectations

A goal for South Carolina football coach Shane Beamer and receivers coach Justin Stepp in dealing with recruit Jonathan Paylor on his official visit was to protect the Gamecocks’ lead over N.C. State.

Beamer and Stepp’s strategy with was not take the four-corners approach over the weekend but rather keep attacking and re-emphasize what made them the team to beat in the first place. That strategy apparently him home with the receiver prospect and his parents.

“Everything checked off the boxes,” Paylor said. “It was more than I expected. They really did what they were supposed to do. It really turned a different page for them.

“Already they were number one and have been number one for a period of time, but overall, it turned a new page for them to know that I can get a full experience of being a student-athlete at South Carolina. My parents got the full experience of like, ‘OK, he’ll be well taken care of, and on the academic side he will learn some things he’s never learned before.’ ”

Paylor said one point of the visit that really caught his attention was on the academic side and how he feels USC offers the support system in that area he’s looking for.

“It was excellent. I really enjoyed myself and got a feel for being a student-athlete at South Carolina,” Paylor said. ”I really learned a lot on the academic standpoint. What I really got from that was, if I decide to change my major, I will still have the full support system over there, so if you did have some ups and downs, they will protect you.”

Before departing campus and returning home to Burlington, North Carolina, Paylor had a final conversation with Beamer, who left him with a simple message.

“Overall, stay healthy and make sure you don’t forget the happiness that I had over this weekend,” Paylor said. “I’ll be dropping a top five soon, and after that I think I will have my commitment date on the 28th of July.”

Paylor also made official visits to N.C. State, North Carolina and Maryland, and he identified USC and State as the top two last week — with the Gamecocks holding the edge.