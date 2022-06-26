Top six most expensive homes sold in East Sacramento last two weeks?

A house in Sacramento that sold for $1.8 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in East Sacramento in the past two weeks.

In total, 6 real estate sales were registered in the area during the last two weeks, with an average price of $949,167, $518 per square foot.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was created from the week of June 6 to the week of June 19, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

$685,000, single-family residence in the 1000 block of 56th Street The property in the 1000 block of 56th Street in Sacramento has new owners. The price was $685,000. The house was built in 1982 and has a living area of 1,140 square feet. The price per square foot is $601. $685,000, single-family home in the 4200 block of Breuner Avenue A sale has been finalized for the single-family house in the 4200 block of Breuner Avenue in Sacramento. The price was $685,000 and the new owners took over the house in April. The house was built in 1960 and the living area totals 1,957 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $350. $720,000, single-family house in the 5400 block of T Street The property in the 5400 block of T Street in Sacramento has new owners. The price was $720,000. The house was built in 1951 and has a living area of 1,152 square feet. The price per square foot is $625. $885,000, detached house in the 5200 block of J Street The 1,451 square-foot single-family residence in the 5200 block of J Street in Sacramento has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in April and the total purchase price was $885,000, $610 per square foot. The house was built in 1950. $970,000, single-family residence in the 400 block of Gunther Way The 3,069 square-foot single-family house in the 400 block of Gunther Way, Sacramento, has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in April and the total purchase price was $970,000, $316 per square foot. The house was built in 1950. $1.8 million, detached house in the 1200 block of 42nd Street The sale of the single-family home in the 1200 block of 42nd Street, Sacramento, has been finalized. The price was $1,750,000, and the new owners took over the house in April. The house was built in 1930 and has a living area of 2,210 square feet. The price per square foot was $792.

