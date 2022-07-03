Top six most expensive homes sold in East Sacramento last week?

A house in Sacramento that sold for $1.1 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in East Sacramento in the last week.

In total, 6 real estate sales were registered in the area during the past week, with an average price of $764,833. The average price per square foot ended up at $488.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was created during the week of June 20, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

$648,000, single-family house in the 1300 block of 52nd Street The property in the 1300 block of 52nd Street in Sacramento has new owners. The price was $648,000. The house was built in 1950 and has a living area of 1,413 square feet. The price per square foot is $459. $655,000, detached house in the 1100 block of 57th Street The sale of the single family residence in the 1100 block of 57th Street in Sacramento has been finalized. The price was $655,000, and the new owners took over the house in April. The house was built in 1938 and has a living area of 930 square feet. The price per square foot was $704. $679,000, single-family home in the 1500 block of Christopher Way The sale of the single-family home in the 1500 block of Christopher Way, Sacramento, has been finalized. The price was $679,000, and the new owners took over the house in May. The house was built in 1960 and has a living area of 1,139 square feet. The price per square foot was $596. $707,000, single-family residence in the 100 block of 44th Street The 1,077 square-foot single-family home in the 100 block of 44th Street, Sacramento, has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in May and the total purchase price was $707,000, $656 per square foot. The house was built in 1950. $800,000, single-family residence in the 4200 block of F Street The 1,161 square-foot single-family house in the 4200 block of F Street in Sacramento has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in May and the total purchase price was $800,000, $689 per square foot. The house was built in 1947. $1.1 million, detached house in the 5600 block of Camellia Avenue A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence in the 5600 block of Camellia Avenue in Sacramento. The price was $1,100,000 and the new owners took over the house in May. The house was built in 2005 and the living area totals 3,678 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $299.

This article was generated by the Sac Bee Bot, software that analyzes structured information, such as data, and applies it to articles based on templates created by journalists in the newsroom. No human journalist was harmed in this experiment. You can report errors or bugs to mcclatchybot@mcclatchy.com.