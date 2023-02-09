These Are the Top Shoe Trends of 2023

Balletcore is having a major influence on footwear.

Birdies

Are you ready to kick off a stylish 2023? Then why not do it with a brand-new pair of shoes? Whether you’re looking for something fun to wear on the weekends or a pair that is versatile enough for the office and date night—there’s a trendy shoe that’s just perfect for your wardrobe. Here are the top five shoe trends of 2023 (so far) along with some of our favorite picks.

Target

Knee-High Boots

Knee-high boots have been everywhere this season. This style is perfect for multi-tasking—helping you stay warm and chic at the same time. These Journee Collection knee-high boots ($110, target.com) are a fantastic option at a great price. Available in both regular and wide sizes, choose from six different colors including black, red, beige, and brown. You'll love these buckle-accented boots so much, you might have to buy more than one pair.

Birdies

Ballet Flats

The balletcore look couldn’t be more on-trend right now. So, if you’re going to purchase just one pair of new shoes, ballet flats are the right choice. Not only is this look timeless and versatile but it’s also incredibly comfortable. Birdies Goldfinch Ballet Flats ($98, nordstrom.com) are a fabulous find. With seven (yes, seven) layers of responsive cushioning, you'll love them for commutes and running errands. Choose from Caviar, Hunter Green, and Champagne colors. Did we mention how much we love the little bow?

& Other Stories

Lug Sole

Lug sole shoes, especially loafers, make a great addition to any wardrobe. We adore these Equestrian Buckle Loafers ($129, stories.com). Choose from Black or Vanilla leather or Beige Suede colors for a causal, polished look. This pair also might just get mistaken for a fancy pair of designer shoes (but at a far more wallet-friendly price). Wear them to work or to elevate a pair of jeans and a sweater.

Nordstrom

Retro-Inspired Sneakers

What’s old is new again like these retro-inspired Veja Campo Sneakers ($175, nordstrom.com). Excellent for pairing with dresses or skirts, wear them for casual strolls in the park or on brunch dates. These sneakers are the ideal combination of sporty and stylish. Available in both leather and suede options with a pink, black, white, green, or even a matcha-colored logo among other choices, there's no way you'll regret clicking “add to cart.”

Revolve

Square-Toe Boots

Square-toe boots compliment just about any outfit in your closet. Whether you’re wearing jeans or a maxi skirt, this look, which is back from the '90s, is a smart buy if versatility is essential to you. The Schutz Raf Boots ($142, revolve.com) feature a high, chunky heel and a trendy (but not too high) platform that gives you both a height and confidence boost. The side zipper makes them extra easy to put on and take off, which we don't mind at all. We also can’t help but love the cool croc-inspired embossing.

