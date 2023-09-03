Top Shelf International Holdings Ltd (ASX:TSI) Is Expected To Breakeven In The Near Future

Top Shelf International Holdings Ltd (ASX:TSI) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Top Shelf International Holdings Ltd engages in the production, marketing, and selling of NED Australian Whisky and Grainshaker Hand Made Vodka spirit products in Australia. On 30 June 2023, the AU$44m market-cap company posted a loss of AU$48m for its most recent financial year. As path to profitability is the topic on Top Shelf International Holdings' investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

According to the 2 industry analysts covering Top Shelf International Holdings, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2025, before turning a profit of AU$294k in 2026. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around 3 years from now. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2026? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 87% year-on-year, on average, which is extremely buoyant. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Top Shelf International Holdings' upcoming projects, but, keep in mind that by and large a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we would like to bring into light with Top Shelf International Holdings is its debt-to-equity ratio of 145%. Typically, debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, and the company has considerably exceeded this. A higher level of debt requires more stringent capital management which increases the risk in investing in the loss-making company.

