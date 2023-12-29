Top Semifreddo With Roasted Cinnamon Plums For An Elegant Dessert

Roasted plum semifreddo - Katie Rosenhouse/Tasting Table

If you're a fan of ice cream, prepare yourself for the elevated, elegant flavors of semifreddo. Somewhere between the texture of ice cream and mousse, semifreddo is a frozen indulgence that is airy, light, and chilled to a temperature higher than the typical frigidity of ice cream. There are a thousand different ways you can individualize its toppings and flavors, but for a unique twist involving the warm flavors and fruits of autumn, reach for roasted cinnamon plums.

Tasting Table recipe developer Katie Rosenhouse schools us on exactly how to perfect the incorporation of warm and toasty plums in her roasted plum semifreddo recipe. First, the plums are caramelized in the oven with honey, lemon juice, cinnamon, and salt before being pureed. Next, you'll prepare the semifreddo by alternating layers of crushed gingersnaps, a whipped mascarpone mixture, and the roasted plum puree. The assembly is frozen for a minimum of six hours and then topped with caramelized plums, leftover plum juice, gingersnap chunks, and lemon zest.

You can make this recipe any time of the year, but Rosenhouse contends that it's ideal for the end of summer and beginning of fall. "This flavor combination is the perfect mashup of the two seasons — bright, ripe summer plums paired with classic fall spices in the form of gingersnaps, all rounded out with the creaminess of a whipped mascarpone filling," she explains.

Switching Up The Plum Assignment

Roasted cinnamon plums - Katie Rosenhouse/Tasting Table

Because roasted cinnamon plums are such a versatile dish, semifreddo isn't the only thing they're great on. Plums mesh beautifully with the creaminess of cheese, so skipping the puree step and spooning this mixture on top of baked brie makes for an excellent savory yet sweet appetizer. You can choose to stick with gingersnaps and lemon peel for the garnish, but sprigs of rosemary, cinnamon sticks, orange peel, or even pistachios would all go well here as well. Similarly, roasted cinnamon plums make a great topping for yogurt and, of course, ice cream.

Dairy dishes aside, pastries and breads are also game. The plum puree would make an excellent jam for toast, while the full plums right out of the oven could give pancakes and french toast a rich upgrade. Try spreading the mixture onto a flatbread or bagel and finish it off with rosemary and citrus zest. You can even enjoy the roasted plums on their own by simply sprinkling on some oats, goat cheese, blue cheese, or any other nuts and herbs you love.

Read the original article on Tasting Table.