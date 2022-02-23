Top scorers square off in Chicago-Atlanta matchup

Atlanta Hawks (28-30, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (38-21, second in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulls -4.5

BOTTOM LINE: DeMar DeRozan and Trae Young meet when Chicago takes on Atlanta. DeRozan ranks third in the NBA averaging 28.1 points per game and Young is fourth in the league averaging 27.8 points per game.

The Bulls are 23-13 in Eastern Conference games. Chicago is third in the Eastern Conference scoring 112.6 points while shooting 48.3% from the field.

The Hawks have gone 17-18 against Eastern Conference opponents. Atlanta is fourth in the Eastern Conference scoring 112.2 points per game and is shooting 46.8%.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Bulls won 131-117 in the last matchup on Dec. 30. Zach LaVine led the Bulls with 25 points, and Young led the Hawks with 26 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: DeRozan is averaging 28.1 points, 5.2 rebounds and 5.1 assists for the Bulls. LaVine is averaging 24.6 points and 4.5 assists over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Young is scoring 27.8 points per game with 3.9 rebounds and 9.3 assists for the Hawks. Bogdan Bogdanovic is averaging 15.7 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 46.7% over the past 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 7-3, averaging 120.6 points, 46.1 rebounds, 25.3 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 51.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.2 points per game.

Hawks: 5-5, averaging 116.4 points, 44.4 rebounds, 26.2 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.8 points.

INJURIES: Bulls: Patrick Williams: out (left wrist), Alex Caruso: out (wrist), Zach LaVine: day to day (knee), Lonzo Ball: out (knee).

Hawks: John Collins: out (foot).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press