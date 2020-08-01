Top scorers face off in Phoenix-Dallas matchup

Dallas Mavericks (40-28, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (27-39, 13th in the Western Conference)

Lake Buena Vista, Florida; Sunday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: A pair of the NBA's top scorers, Devin Booker and Luka Doncic, meet when Phoenix and Dallas face off. Booker is 10th in the NBA averaging 26.1 points per game and Doncic is sixth in the league averaging 28.7 points per game.

The Suns are 15-27 against Western Conference opponents. Phoenix is 2-8 in one-possession games.

The Mavericks are 25-16 in conference matchups. Dallas is second in the Western Conference with 47.1 rebounds per game led by Kristaps Porzingis averaging 9.6.

The Suns won the last meeting between these two squads 133-104 on Jan. 28. Booker scored 32 points to help lead Phoenix to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Booker leads the Suns with 2.0 made 3-pointers, and is averaging 26.1 points while shooting 35.9% from beyond the arc. Ricky Rubio is averaging 17 points and 10.4 assists over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

Trey Burke is averaging 31 points and 1.0 rebound for the Mavericks. Tim Hardaway Jr. is averaging 3.5 made 3-pointers and 18.3 points over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Suns: 5-5, averaging 115.6 points, 42 rebounds, 28.7 assists, 7.4 steals and four blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.9 points on 47.7% shooting.

Mavericks: 5-5, averaging 117.3 points, 46.6 rebounds, 25.9 assists, 7.8 steals and six blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.9 points on 47.0% shooting.

INJURIES: Suns: Jalen Lecque Jr.: day to day (personal), Kelly Oubre Jr.: day to day (knee).

Mavericks: Dwight Powell: out for season (achilles), Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: out (undisclosed), Courtney Lee: out (calf).

