Top scorers face off in Philadelphia-Oklahoma City matchup

·2 min read

Oklahoma City Thunder (18-23, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (25-15, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

Philadelphia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Joel Embiid and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander meet when Philadelphia takes on Oklahoma City. Embiid ranks second in the NBA averaging 33.6 points per game and Gilgeous-Alexander ranks fourth in the league averaging 30.8 points per game.

The 76ers are 17-6 on their home court. Philadelphia is seventh in the Eastern Conference scoring 113.7 points while shooting 48.0% from the field.

The Thunder are 5-14 on the road. Oklahoma City has a 3-4 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The 76ers won 115-96 in the last matchup on Jan. 1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Embiid is averaging 33.6 points, 9.9 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.7 blocks for the 76ers. De'Anthony Melton is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 30.8 points, 5.6 assists and 1.6 steals for the Thunder. Josh Giddey is averaging 14.7 points, 8.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.

LAST 10 GAMES: 76ers: 7-3, averaging 121.1 points, 41.3 rebounds, 26.9 assists, 7.0 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 50.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.5 points per game.

Thunder: 5-5, averaging 118.8 points, 43.0 rebounds, 24.0 assists, 8.9 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.0 points.

INJURIES: 76ers: None listed.

Thunder: Chet Holmgren: out for season (foot), Ousmane Dieng: out (wrist), Aleksej Pokusevski: out (leg), Jeremiah Robinson-Earl: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press

