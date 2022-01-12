Top scorers face off in Milwaukee-Golden State matchup

Golden State Warriors (30-10, second in the Western Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (26-17, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: A pair of the league's best scorers, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Stephen Curry, meet when Milwaukee and Golden State hit the court. Antetokounmpo ranks third in the NBA averaging 28.4 points per game and Curry ranks sixth in the league averaging 26.8 points per game.

The Bucks are 13-7 in home games. Milwaukee leads the Eastern Conference in rebounding, averaging 47.1 boards. Antetokounmpo paces the Bucks with 11.4 rebounds.

The Warriors are 12-7 on the road. Golden State ranks fifth in the NBA with 46.1 rebounds per game. Draymond Green paces the Warriors with 7.6.

TOP PERFORMERS: Antetokounmpo is averaging 28.4 points, 11.4 rebounds and six assists for the Bucks. Khris Middleton is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Curry is averaging 26.8 points, 5.5 rebounds and 6.1 assists for the Warriors. Andrew Wiggins is averaging 18.4 points and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games for Golden State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bucks: 6-4, averaging 116.1 points, 47.1 rebounds, 24.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.7 points per game.

Warriors: 6-4, averaging 104.8 points, 43.7 rebounds, 27.5 assists, 10.7 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 102.0 points.

INJURIES: Bucks: Grayson Allen: out (health protocols), Jrue Holiday: out (ankle), Brook Lopez: out (back), George Hill: out (health and safety protocols).

Warriors: Draymond Green: out (calf), James Wiseman: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press