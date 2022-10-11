Top Republicans Rally for Herschel Walker in Ailing Georgia Senate Bid

Billy House and Christian Hall
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Senators Rick Scott and Tom Cotton campaigned alongside embattled Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker on Tuesday as he tries to reset a campaign beset by drama just weeks before Election Day.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Scott, a Florida Republican and chair of the party’s Senate campaign arm, and Cotton, an Arkansas Republican and a potential 2024 presidential candidate, helped Walker kick off a campaign week that ends with his sole debate against Senator Raphael Warnock, the Democratic incumbent.

Over the past week, Walker, who opposes abortion rights, has been rocked by allegations that he paid for a girlfriend have the procedure and urged her to have a second one. The fallout led to one of his children taking to social media to chastise him.

Walker has denied the allegations.

The event with Scott and Cotton coincided with the last day of voter registration in Georgia. Warnock and Walker are set to debate in Savannah on Friday. Early voting in Georgia begins Monday for the Nov. 8 election.

Walker is backed by former President Donald Trump, whose super PAC began broadcasting ads last week to bolster the former football star and Heisman Trophy winner.

The public display of Republican Party support exemplifies Georgia’s importance for both the current election and also the 2024 presidential race. Democrats flipped both of Georgia’s Senate seats in 2021, after President Joe Biden became the first Democrat to win the state in three decades. Republicans intend to make a last stand to prevent the once-reliably Republican stronghold from becoming a swing state.

But as Walker seeks to politically weather the claims by the former girlfriend, Georgia’s top Republicans have backed off. Some have also criticized him publicly, including Lieutenant Governor Geoff Duncan in an Oct. 6 CNN opinion column. Walker also fired his political director last week, a sign of turmoil within the campaign.

Independent analysts rate the Senate race as a toss-up. Republicans need just a net gain of one seat to have a majority in the Senate. The party is strongly favored to take the House.

An Emerson College poll conducted between Oct. 6 and Oct. 7, after the report that Walker paid for an abortion, showed Warnock ahead 48% to 46%, with 4% of voters undecided and within the survey’s 3% margin of error.

Tuesday’s event, held in a parking lot of a shopping plaza in Carrollton, drew about 250 people, some shouting Walker’s name.

“Don’t let them come campaigning for you,” Walker said of Democrats. “Right now, you can see what they’re doing. They’ll do whatever it takes, or say whatever they have to say, because they want this seat right here.”

Walker also talked about immigration, crime, energy independence, and other issues. Walker, Cotton and Scott sought to tether Warnock to Biden, alleging profligate spending by Democrats.

Scott earlier issued a statement that Democrats are out to destroy the country and that he’s “proud to stand with Herschel Walker” to protect Georgians. Cotton tweeted that he was “excited” to be headed to Georgia to campaign with Walker.

Donald Jones, 63, of Carrollton, a property manager and the pastor of the nearby Oak Mountain Presbyterian Church led a prayer to start the event. If the allegations are true, he said, Walker “will stand before God and answer for that.”

But as a candidate, Jones said, he still supports Walker as “somebody who will stand up for the sanctity of human life, even if he is a flawed person.”

While accusations against Walker may have eroded some of his party support, there are those who remain “more interested in taking the Senate than who takes them there,” said Charles Bullock, a University of Georgia political scientist.

Warnock, who took part Sunday in the Atlanta Pride Festival, was to appear at an Atlanta community center on Tuesday. On Wednesday, he is to attend a Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration in Atlanta.

Democrats have seen erosion in their support from that key constituency in recent elections.

(Updates with detail and comments from Walker campaign event throughout.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Latest Stories

  • President Biden calls on all participants of racist LA City Council leaked audio to step down

    After a Los Angeles union leader stepped down, the White House said the three council members heard making racist remarks should resign as well.

  • Seahawks still seeking answers after getting run over again

    RENTON, Wash. (AP) Over the past three games, the Seattle Seahawks have scored 103 points. ''I would have thought that would be plenty of points to win all those games,'' Seattle coach Pete Carroll said Monday. Carroll was left searching for answers after Sunday's 39-32 loss to New Orleans where the Seahawks were simply run over.

  • Fox News Cut Kanye West’s Anti-Semitic Comments and Bizarre Rants From Tucker Carlson Interview

    "I’d prefer my kids knew Hanukkah than Kwanzaa, at least it would come with some financial engineering," the rapper said

  • Biden reevaluating US-Saudi relationship amid Democrat anger

    President Joe Biden is reevaluating America's relationship with Saudi Arabia as the Riyadh-led OPEC+ alliance moves to cut oil production and Democratic lawmakers call for a freeze on cooperation with the Saudis. John Kirby, the strategic communications coordinator for the National Security Council at the White House, said Tuesday that Biden believes “it’s time to take another look at this relationship and make sure that it’s serving our national security interests.”

  • Is this Aaron Judge's last stand with the Yankees?

    Aaron Judge leads the Yankees into MLB's postseason again, just weeks away from free agency. Will this be the star's final games in pinstripes?

  • Black Adam 's Noah Centineo reveals first thought after meeting the Rock: 'I could f--- you up, bro'

    "I might be smaller than him [but] the moment I saw him, I had one thought in my head: 'I could take him.'"

  • ‘Growing right before our eyes’: How one KC Chiefs RB — literally — is finding his path

    Isiah Pacheco’s improvements were especially evident against Tampa Bay. Here are some examples.

  • Mongols biker club is denied new racketeering trial after claims its leader was informant

    The ruling comes nearly a year after the Mongols' attorney filed a motion for a new trial, claiming the club's president had acted as a federal informant.

  • Texas governor's race surpasses $100M in money raised

    The Texas governor's race on Tuesday surpassed $100 million in total money raised this year by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott and Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke with still weeks to go in one of the most expensive contests of November's midterm elections. The latest figures pave the way for a blitz of spending on television and organizing in Texas, where early voting begins Oct. 24 and O'Rourke is trying to become the first Democrat in nearly 30 years to win statewide office in America's biggest red state. Big spending is also happening in Georgia, where Republican Gov. Brian Kemp and Democratic challenger Stacy Abrams have collected more than $145 million combined.

  • GOP Sen. Tommy Tuberville promotes racist narrative about Black people, crime at Trump rally

    Alabama GOP Sen. Tommy Tuberville said at a campaign rally that Democrats back reparations because "they think the people who do crime are owed that."

  • Fishermen hire Bush-era official in challenge to whale laws

    Maine lobster fishermen have hired a former high-ranking U.S. Department of Justice official to represent them in their case against new laws intended to protect whales. The Maine Lobstermen's Association is appealing its case against the new rules to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit. The group said Tuesday it has hired Paul Clement, who served as U.S. solicitor general from 2004 to 2008, to represent it in the case.

  • The UN rejected Russia's push to hold a secret vote on its attempts to annex parts of Ukraine

    A draft UN resolution condemning Russia's actions in Ukraine is set for this week. Russia wanted the vote on that to be a secret ballot — and failed.

  • Chiefs have little time to celebrate as Bills are coming. Here’s a quick scouting report

    This is probably the most-anticipated game on the entire 2022 NFL schedule.

  • Trump lawyer who vouched for documents meets with FBI

    WASHINGTON (AP) — A lawyer for former president Donald Trump who signed a letter stating that a “diligent search” for classified records had been conducted and that all such documents had been given back to the government has spoken with the FBI, according to a person familiar with the matter. Christina Bobb told federal investigators during Friday's interview that she had not drafted the letter but that another Trump lawyer who she said actually prepared it had asked her to sign it in her role

  • Bethel-Thompson's late touchdown pass earns Argos home win over Lions

    TORONTO — Tommy Nield's first CFL touchdown catch was certainly a dramatic one. The 23-year-old Guelph, Ont., native hauled in McLeod Bethel-Thompson's 37-yard scoring strike at 12:10 of the fourth quarter to rally the Toronto Argonauts to a wild 23-20 home win over the B.C. Lions on Saturday. It was the only catch of the game for the six-foot-three, 203-pound Nield, a 2021 fourth-round CFL draft pick from McMaster. "I won't lie, when I saw it coming it felt like it was forever before it got int

  • Shapovalov falls out of Japan Open in three-set semifinal loss to Fritz

    TOKYO (AP) — Denis Shapovalov's run at the Japan Open came to a close Saturday after a 3-6, 7-6 (5), 3-6 semifinal loss at the hands of Taylor Fritz. Fritz, who spent a week in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 in Seoul last week, fought back in the decisive set after trailing 3-1 to earn the victory. Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., fired eight aces to Fritz's six but only broke on two out of seven opportunities. The American was 4-of-6 on break point chances. In the other semifi

  • Flames sign head coach Darryl Sutter to multi-year contract extension

    CALGARY — When Darryl Sutter accepted the head coaching job with the Calgary Flames in March 2021, it came with a promise to straighten out the team for the long run. The reigning Jack Adams Award winner signed a multi-year contract extension with the team on Saturday just days before the start of the regular season. After missing the playoffs in 2020-2021, Sutter led the Flames to a 50-21-11 season and the Pacific Division title last year before getting bounced in the second round of the post-s

  • Flames sign head coach Darryl Sutter to multi-year contract extension

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have signed head coach Darryl Sutter to a multi-year contract extension, the team announced Saturday. Sutter, the reigning Jack Adams Award winner, led the team to a 50-21-11 season and a Pacific Division title last year. The Flames fell in the second round of the post-season. The 64-year-old has a 65-36-11 overall record since being hired in March 2021 following the dismissal of Geoff Ward. Sutter coached the team to its last Stanley Cup final appearance in the 2003

  • Maple Leafs sign forward Zach Aston-Reece to one-year contract

    The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed forward Zach Aston-Reese to a one-year year contract worth $840,630. The 28-year-old from Staten Island, N.Y., had five goals and 10 assists in a combined 69 games with the Anaheim Ducks and Pittsburgh Penguins last season. Aston-Reese, six feet and 206 pounds, has 32 goals and 34 assists in 230 career NHL games, and a goal and three assists in 23 career playoff games. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 9, 2022. The Canadian Press

  • Quick start sends Montreal FC to 3-1 victory over Inter Miami

    FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Djordje Mihailovic and Lassi Lappalainen scored goals in the first eight minutes and CF Montreal breezed to a 3-1 victory over Inter Miami in a regular-season finale on Sunday. Montreal needed a win and a loss by the Philadelphia Union to claim the top spot in the Eastern Conference. The Union beat Toronto 4-0. Inter Miami, which had already clinched a spot in the playoffs, saw a four-match win streak at home end. Mihailovic scored in the fifth minute for Montreal (2