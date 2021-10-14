Top Reasons Driving the Global Market of Task Management Software at 13.3% CAGR to 2026 By Fortune Business Insights

Key Companies Covered in Task Management Software Market Research Report are Microsoft Corporation, Upland Software, Inc., Atlassian, RingCentral, Inc., Pivotal Software, Inc., monday.com, Asana, Inc., AZENDOO, Quick Base, REDBOOTH, todo.vu, Workfront, Inc., Zoho Corporation Pvt, Ltd., Evernote Corporation, Meister, Workfront, Inc.

Pune, India, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global task management software market size is projected to reach USD 4,535.5 million by 2026. The high investments in the research and development of the product will have a direct impact on the growth of the market in the coming years. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Task Management Software Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Component (Software, Services), By Organization Size (SMEs and Large Enterprises), By Deployment Type (Cloud and On-Premises), By End-User (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), IT and Telecommunications, Retail, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Travel and Hospitality, Media and Entertainment, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026,” the market was worth USD 1,713.0 million in 2018 and will exhibit a CAGR of 13.3% during the forecast period, 2019-2026.

Task management software is used to organize several tasks within an organization. The product is used for delegating specified work to team members, setting timelines, and adjusting work schedules. The ability of these products to manage workflow in a seamless manner will fuel the demand for the product across the world. Task management software is used to regulate the workflow in an environment that consists of a large number of employees, thereby reducing the total time taken to manage workflow. The high investments in product R&D, coupled with the growing demand for the product across diverse industries, will constitute an increase in the task management software size in the coming years.





Task Management Software Market Report Scope and segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2019 to 2026 Forecast Period 2019 to 2026 CAGR 13.3% 2026 Value Projection USD 4535.5 Million Base Year 2018 Market Size in 2019 USD 1713.0 Million Historical Data for 2016 to 2018 No. of Pages 160 Segments covered Component; End User; and Regional; Growth Drivers North America to Hold the Highest Market Share; Increasing Demand for Task Management Across Diverse Industries to Aid Growth Increasing Number of Company Mergers Will Aid Growth



Pitfalls & Challenges Increasing Need to Manage and Track Tasks among Businesses to Augment Market Growth





The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global task management software market. It highlights the latest product launches and recent innovations in the market and states their impact on the growth of the market. Forecast values have been provided for the market for the period of 2019-2026. The factual figures have been obtained through trusted sources. Moreover, these predictions are made on the basis of extensive research analysis methods, coupled with the opinions of experienced market research professionals. The competitive landscape has been discussed in detail and predictions are made with respect to leading companies and products in the coming years.

Increasing Number of Company Mergers Will Aid Growth

The report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the market in recent years. Among all factors, the increasing number of company mergers and collaborations has made the highest impact on the growth of the market. In May 2018, Ring Central Inc. announced that it has collaborated with BridgeClimb. Through this collaboration, the company plans to offer improved customer service and enable multichannel communications. Ring Central’s latest acquisition will not only help the company generate substantial market revenue but will have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the forthcoming years.

North America to Hold the Highest Market Share; Increasing Demand for Task Management Across Diverse Industries to Aid Growth

The market is segmented on the basis of regional demographics into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the market in North America is projected to hold the highest task management software market share in the coming years. The growing demand for efficient as well as automated task management services in several countries across this region will emerge in favor of the growth of the regional market. The constantly rising IT infrastructure will create several opportunities for the growth of the market in this region. Moreover, the adoption of advanced technologies such as AI and machine learning by major companies in this region will influence the growth of the market in this region. As of 2018, the market in North America was worth USD 578.4 million, and this value is projected to increase further in the coming years.





Noteworthy Industry Developments:

January 2020: Upland Software announced the launch of Intelligent Capture, the system that automates end-to-end document workflow management.

Table of Content:

Introduction Definition, By Segment Research Approach Sources

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities Emerging Trends

Industrial Use Cases Use Case #1 Use Case #2 Use Case #3

Key Insights Macro and Micro Economic Indicators Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players

Global Task Management Software Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecasts By Component (Value) Software Services Consulting Integration and Implementation Support and Maintenance By Organization Size (Value) SMEs Large Enterprises By Deployment (Value) Cloud On-Premises By End-User (Value) Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) IT and Telecommunications Retail Healthcare Manufacturing Travel and Hospitality Media and Entertainment Others By Region (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa Latin America



