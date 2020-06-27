This top-rated tool can help you cut onions without crying

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Cutting onions is the worst! Not only is it hard to slice them into equal pieces, but the vapors they emit can make you cry off all of your good mascara. We’re not here for it.

One of Amazon’s best-selling kitchen tools, however, can help. The Mueller Pro Vegetable Chopper has an attached storage container for trapping in onion pieces and all its smells, which not only holds all of your freshly chopped produce, but will help you hold back the tears.

Credit: Amazon

The chopper has over 10,000 positive reviews on Amazon, and of course, can cut more than onions. Use it to slice and dice all of your produce, as well as cheese and cooked meats for salads, soups, sandwiches and more. The storage container can hold up to four cups and is especially great for small spaces, because you don’t have to make room for a cutting board.

“I HATE chopping onions, ” wrote one Amazon reviewer. “I actually hate eating onions, too, but they’re easy enough to pick around. The chopping is what really gets me. My eyes always tear up and it’s painful. I’ve tried chewing gum and running water and all the old wives’ tales they tell you, but nothing really worked. Until this. It’s got a solid base, and lets you dice veggies like those dreaded onions with ease.”

“This cooking tool is amazing,” wrote another Amazon reviewer, who gave it five stars. “The blades are sharp and cut my prep time down by more than half. I recommend cutting most vegetables in half before you use this. shockingly it even cuts potatoes with ease. I personally use this mostly for pico de gallo or O’Brien’s style hash browns. Their customer service is quick and friendly. I have and will continue to recommend this product to friends and family.”

The Mueller Pro Vegetable Chopper comes with two sets of stainless steel blades (different sizes), the storage container and a cleaning brush, although it’s completely dishwasher safe and easy to clean. It also comes with a lifetime warranty if you have any doubts about buying it, which you definitely should.

Save your tears! Save your time! This chopper will quickly be your new favorite kitchen tool.

