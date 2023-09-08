These are some of the top rated pumpkin patches in the Dallas-Fort Worth area for fall
Although hot summer weather is expected for North Texas through the first week of September, a cold front starting Sept. 12 could make it feel closer to fall.
The first day of fall is Sept. 23, around the same time pumpkin patches are set to open for the season until Halloween.
Here are five pumpkin patches in the Dallas-Fort Worth area to keep on your radar this fall season, according to the top rated spots on Yelp.
Hall’s Pumpkin Farm & Corn Maze
Open for the season: Sept. 29
Where: 3420 Hall Johnson Rd., Grapevine
Hours: Wednesday-Thursday 3-8 p.m., Friday 3-9 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m.-9 p.m., Sunday 1-8 p.m.
Flower Mound Pumpkin Patch
Open for the season: Oct. 1, dependent on adequate personnel
Where: 5100 Cross Timbers Rd., Flower Mound
Hours: Daily from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Pumpkin Nights at Howell Farms
Open for the season: Sept. 21
Where: 4016 W Division St., Arlington
Hours: Daily 6-11 p.m.
Country Critters Farm Pumpkin Patch
Open for the season: Sept. 30- Nov. 5
Where: 3709 County Road 617, Alvarado
Hours: Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Mainstay Farm Park Fall Festival
Open for the season: Sept. 23 to Nov. 4
Where: 1004 West Bethesda Rd., Cleburne
Sept. hours: Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Oct. hours: Friday 5 to 10 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Nov. hours: Friday 5 to 10 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.