These are some of the top rated pumpkin patches in the Dallas-Fort Worth area for fall

Although hot summer weather is expected for North Texas through the first week of September, a cold front starting Sept. 12 could make it feel closer to fall.

The first day of fall is Sept. 23, around the same time pumpkin patches are set to open for the season until Halloween.

Here are five pumpkin patches in the Dallas-Fort Worth area to keep on your radar this fall season, according to the top rated spots on Yelp.

Hall’s Pumpkin Farm & Corn Maze

Open for the season: Sept. 29

Where: 3420 Hall Johnson Rd., Grapevine

Hours: Wednesday-Thursday 3-8 p.m., Friday 3-9 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m.-9 p.m., Sunday 1-8 p.m.

Website

Flower Mound Pumpkin Patch

Open for the season: Oct. 1, dependent on adequate personnel

Where: 5100 Cross Timbers Rd., Flower Mound

Hours: Daily from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Website

Pumpkin Nights at Howell Farms

Open for the season: Sept. 21

Where: 4016 W Division St., Arlington

Hours: Daily 6-11 p.m.

Website

Country Critters Farm Pumpkin Patch

Open for the season: Sept. 30- Nov. 5

Where: 3709 County Road 617, Alvarado

Hours: Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Website

Mainstay Farm Park Fall Festival