These are some of the top rated pumpkin patches in the Dallas-Fort Worth area for fall

Megan Cardona
·1 min read
Madeleine Cook/mcook@star-telegram.com

Although hot summer weather is expected for North Texas through the first week of September, a cold front starting Sept. 12 could make it feel closer to fall.

The first day of fall is Sept. 23, around the same time pumpkin patches are set to open for the season until Halloween.

Here are five pumpkin patches in the Dallas-Fort Worth area to keep on your radar this fall season, according to the top rated spots on Yelp.

Hall’s Pumpkin Farm & Corn Maze

  • Open for the season: Sept. 29

  • Where: 3420 Hall Johnson Rd., Grapevine

  • Hours: Wednesday-Thursday 3-8 p.m., Friday 3-9 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m.-9 p.m., Sunday 1-8 p.m.

  • Website

Flower Mound Pumpkin Patch

  • Open for the season: Oct. 1, dependent on adequate personnel

  • Where: 5100 Cross Timbers Rd., Flower Mound

  • Hours: Daily from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

  • Website

Pumpkin Nights at Howell Farms

  • Open for the season: Sept. 21

  • Where: 4016 W Division St., Arlington

  • Hours: Daily 6-11 p.m.

  • Website

Country Critters Farm Pumpkin Patch

  • Open for the season: Sept. 30- Nov. 5

  • Where: 3709 County Road 617, Alvarado

  • Hours: Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

  • Website

Mainstay Farm Park Fall Festival

  • Open for the season: Sept. 23 to Nov. 4

  • Where: 1004 West Bethesda Rd., Cleburne

  • Sept. hours: Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

  • Oct. hours: Friday 5 to 10 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

  • Nov. hours: Friday 5 to 10 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

  • Website