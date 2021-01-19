This Top-Rated Philips Sonicare Toothbrush Is 35% Off, Today Only

Photo credit: Philips Sonicare

Think back to this morning. You probably woke up, groggily stumbled into the bathroom, and reached for your toothbrush. It might have been your run-of-the-mill manual toothbrush, a battery-operated one, or perhaps, you own an electric brush. As wonderful as your electric toothbrush may be, we're confident that it's not as effective as Philips Sonicare ExpertClean Electric Toothbrush. The usual retail price for the advanced model is $169.95, which is kind of steep. However, Amazon marked the price down 35% to $109.99 (almost a $60 savings!).

The professional brush gives you an expert level of cleaning by removing 10 times more plaque than a manual toothbrush. It's also easy on the gums because it uses a pressure sensor that alerts you when you're brushing too hard. Plus, there's a high-tech component that makes manual toothbrushes look like they're from the Middle Ages. Since we use technology to track everything nowadays, why should our teeth be any different? Sonicare offers an app that gives you progress reports, so you can easily adjust your brushing habits in order to get the best results. Just like your skincare or shower routine, it's important to switch up how you clean your teeth. There are three intensities and four modes: Clean, White+, Gum Health, and DeepClean+.

Don't hesitate if you want to purchase this brush because the discount is good for today only. The benefits, on the other hand, are long-lasting. Plan to confidently walk into your next dentist appointment knowing that your mouth is squeaky clean. Oh, and if you're reading this and have yet to brush your teeth today, then please consider this a sign to get on that ASAP. But, let it be one of the last at-home teeth cleanings you experience without a Sonicare.

