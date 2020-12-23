Save £200 on this top-rated Oral-B toothbrush for a limited time only
Our quest for the perfect gnashes is an ongoing journey, and one that requires continual upkeep and care.
However, the right toothbrush can help take a lot of the angst - and time - out of caring for your teeth properly.
And the Oral-B Genius 9000 CrossAction Electric Toothbrush does just that, with its intelligent brushing system.
Plus, with a whopping £200 off right now, there’s never been a better time to invest in a set of sparkling teeth.
The discounted toothbrush, which is now down from £299.99 to only £99.99, is currently in Amazon’s Last Minute Christmas Deals - but the price drop only lasts until the December 28 (or until it sells out), so we’d add it to your basket ASAP.
Why we love it:
Not only does the intelligent brushing system help you brush like your dentist recommends. There are also six different brushing modes to choose from, including deep clean, sensitive and whitening.
It also has a timer, so you know exactly how long you need to brush your teeth. Plus, it comes with four brush heads, so no need to stock up on replacements for a while.
Last but not least Genius 9000, which comes in six colours, also has a Lithium-Ion battery that lasts more than 2 weeks with 1 charge - perfect if you’re forgetful, like us.
How it works:
Oral-B's distinct round head removes up to 100% more plaque than a standard manual toothbrush for healthier gums - all while giving you a whiter smile starting from first day of brushing by removing surface stains.
Not only this, but the toothbrush helps you protect your delicate gums with the proprietary SmartRing and pressure control technology that reduces brushing speed and alerts you to be gentler if you brush too hard.
And, if you’re into tech, you can keep track of all your brushing results via an app on your smartphone.
What the reviews say:
With almost 9,000 reviews, it’s clear that the Oral-B Genius 9000 CrossAction Electric Toothbrush is a hit with shoppers.
“I recently purchase and received this product on Friday and my goodness it has to be the best toothbrush I have ever come into possession of. For the price of £99.99 it may seem expensive to you for a toothbrush but I can tell you now it is most definitely worth it.”
“Right from the word go I was impressed with the genius 9000. I have it on professional timer which pauses at 30 second intervals to remind you to move to the next side of your teeth and so on. There is also a standard timer that pauses after 2 minutes. The choice is yours. But I prefer the professional timer.”
“I've been using this product now for around three weeks and I absolutely love it! It is without doubt the best electric toothbrush I've ever owned.”
“I've been through so many different brands of electric toothbrushes. This Oral-B Genius 9000 made by Braun is perfect. It has a great travel case which charges the toothbrush and also has a USB socket to charge you’re portable devices at the same time.”
“The toothbrush itself is very durable and well made. Perfect grip even when completely wet, many different modes and plenty of tooth brush heads available depending on your requirements. I prefer it in black compared to white but it’s available in rose gold too.”
Buy it: Oral-B Genius 9000 CrossAction Electric Toothbrush | £99.99 (Was £299.99) 67% off
