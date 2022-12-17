This Top-Rated Mascara Has Been My Go-To for 7 Years, and I’m Stocking Up While It’s 50% Off

All of the brand’s formulas are on sale.

It all started in 1976 when two twins opened a San Francisco makeup shop called “The Face Place.” One year later, an exotic dancer strolled through their doors and asked for a nipple tint, which we now know as Benetint. Fifteen years whizzed by, and The Face Place was rebranded into the iconic Benefit Cosmetics. Currently in 2022, Benefit is a premier makeup brand that’s home to five mascara formulas, each one specifically designed to target lash needs. And now, the brand is slashing 50 percent off its fan-favorite formulas.

My go-to is none other than the Roller Lash Curling and Lifting Mascara. I’ve been reaching for the pink and black tube since it first launched in 2015, and throughout the years, I’ve trusted it to lengthen my lashes, keep them curled throughout the day, and never leave me with panda eyes. I may just have to stock up while I can score two tubes for $30.

$15 (Originally $27) when you buy two

With more than 6,00 five-star ratings, I’m not the only one who has heart eyes for the Roller Lash Mascara. One reviewer said they use it “almost every day” and another called it the “best mascara [they] have ever used.” In fact, nearly 3,500 people confirmed that this powerhouse of a mascara lengthens their lashes, while 3,400 shoppers said it defines and separates each one. With numbers like that, it’s hard to debunk the greatness of this mascara.

But we can’t forget about Benefit’s additional rockstar mascaras that are all included in the two for $30 sale: Badgal Bang! Mascara, which also comes in a volumizing, waterproof formula, plus my pick, the OG They're Real! Lengthening Mascara that’s garnered over 9,220 five-star ratings, and its Magnet Extreme Lengthening version. But if you rather try out a few different options, take advantage of Benefit’s three for $30 minis sale to test out your top picks while still saving big.

$15 (Originally $27) when you buy two

Shop Benefit’s two for $30 full-size mascaras sale and three for $30 minis deal at Ulta while you still can. And be sure to order before December 17 for on-time holiday delivery.

$15 (Originally $27) when you buy two

$15 (Originally $27) when you buy two

$15 (Originally $27) when you buy two

