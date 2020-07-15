This top-rated linen duvet cover is 25% off.(Getty Images)

There are lots of things we love about the summer, but trying to get to sleep is not one of them.

Warmer weather - particularly at night - means that we end up spending several hours tossing and turning while our body temperature tries to regulate, and can leave us feeling sweaty and frustrated.

However, before you throw in the towel completely and go to sleep on the patio, we’ve found a duvet that might just be perfect for those warmer nights.

The Elina Linen Duvet Cover from La Redoute still offers comfort and coverage but, as it’s made of linen, it also has natural cooling properties.

It's more breathable, moisture-wicking, and absorbent than cotton—plus it's naturally antimicrobial. It's also a natural temperature regulator and insulator, which means it actually keeps you cooler in the summer and warmer in winter.

Genius, right?

What’s more, the homewares website is currently offering 25% off the set - across the entire range of 18 colourways - and matching sheet and pillowcase are on sale too (though bought separately).

Buy it: | Elina Linen Duvet Cover | £74.25 (Was 99) from La Redoute

We can’t take all the credit though, we definitely weren’t the first to stumble across the duvet, as the 762 reviews on the site prove.

“The quality is great and they fitted perfectly to my bed and duvet and the ice grey colour I chose is amazing,” one shopper wrote, while another added:

“Super stoked about this duvet, its super cosy and looks great in our little campervan. It’s amazing with linen as when it gets a bit creased it just looks better! Very happy with the product.”

And if you fancy treating yourself to a whole new set, you can find the matching pillowcase and sheet below.

Buy it: Elina Washed Linen Flat Sheet | £56 (Was £70) from La Redoute

Buy it: Elina Washed Linen Pillowcase | £37.50 (Was £50) from La Redoute