This top-rated chair hammock will bring beach club vibes to your home

If you had a holiday booked to France, the Netherlands, Monaco, Malta, Aruba or Turks & Caicos in the next few weeks, then your plans might have changed a little.

The government announced last Thursday (13 August) that it would be removing the above countries from its list of approved coronavirus travel corridors, meaning that travellers from those destinations must self-isolate for 14 days when they return to the UK.

Our dreams of relaxing by the beach in Nice or sipping cocktails at a relaxed day club in Turks & Caicos might be thwarted, but we’re not going to give up on our plans for relaxing this summer.

So, we’ve been on the lookout for things we can buy to help us bring those beach club vibes to our homes, and we’ve found one item that we’re pretty excited about.

The Chihee Hammock Chair can be set up inside or outside and provides the perfect set up for that evening G&T or weekend reading - all you’ll be missing is the exuberant barman.

Why we love it:

The great thing about this hanging chair is that it combines the relaxation of a hammock with the slightly more active posture of sitting in a chair. This makes it ideal for sipping a drink, reading a book or, dare we say it, working from home.

Plus, the hanging chair takes up relatively little space compared to a hammock and only needs one suspension point – which is ideal if you’ve wanted a hammock for a while but haven’t got two palm trees in your garden to hang it between.

What the reviews say:

With more than 600 reviews, it’s safe to say that the hammock chair is a hit with sun-seekers and relaxation-revellers. Here are some highlights from the comments left by satisfied customers:

“This is honestly the comfiest thing on earth!”

“I knew it would be comfortable but I didn't realise HOW comfortable. I may never leave. This will make staying home during the pandemic much easier! Excellent purchase.”

“I was really worried about buying a hammock. Although it says it holds a lot of weight, I was sceptical. But this is brilliant. Perfect for me and my baby to relax on a night time before putting her to bed. 10/10 would recommend.”

Buy it: Chihee Hammock Chair | £38.99 from Amazon

