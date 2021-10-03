This top-rated 'guac-lock' container will keep guacamole fresh for up to a week

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

I love making homemade guacamole, but I hate when it starts to go bad before I even have a chance to enjoy the whole batch.

With football season setting in, now's the time to hone your guacamole-making skills (if you're a fan of avocados, of course) and try to whip up your own batch at home. It's one of the easiest snacks to make for a crowd enjoying the game together. But instead of eating the full batch in one sitting, we've found one of the most helpful gadgets on Amazon that'll help make your guac stay fresher longer.

The Casabella Guac-Lock is the storage container your kitchen has been missing — it will help store fresh guacamole in your fridge for up to a week. To prevent guacamole from browning faster, the container presses out all the air as the lid seals down. To ensure ultimate freshness, lock the lid in place with the three locks, but keep the large tab on top of the lid open.

Then, place the container onto its "elevator" and gently push the large tab down until all the guacamole appears at the top of the hole. To form an air-tight seal, close the tab last. When you're ready to eat, open the large tab first and then unlock the three side clips.

With more than 1,900 five-star reviews, some shoppers say they would give this product six stars if there was a way to do so.

"Rarely do I buy something that delivers 100% of what they claim it will. I'm happy to report that the Guac-Lock completely lived up to my expectations. Truth be told, it works even better than I expected it to . . . After a week, the guacamole is as fresh as if I made it this morning."

If you're making large batches, the container can hold up to 24 ounces of guacamole or other dips. But, it's worth noting that some reviewers had an issue of the container overflowing when they tried to seal the lid, so be sure not to overstuff.

Say goodbye to brown guacamole for good, thanks to the Guac-Lock.

