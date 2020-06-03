This top-rated electric toothbrush is on sale for under £25: 'Great toothbrush and I've tried them all!'

This top-rated toothbrush is half price. (Getty Images)

We never thought we’d say this but, we miss our dentists.

We can’t wait to stroll back into that waiting room, clamber back up into that once intimidating-looking chair and let someone else take care of our teeth.

But until then, we’ll have to do it ourselves.

Which is why we were so excited to see that the top-rated Oral-B Pro 650 Cross Action Electric Rechargeable Toothbrush Powered by Braun is currently half price on Amazon.

Instead of £49.99, this high-tech toothbrush is now just £21.99, meaning we have a spare £28.99 to spend on buying more ingredients for our banana bread.

Why we rate it

The Pro 650 electric toothbrush helps you brush like your dentist recommends for 2 minutes with the professional timer and it notifies you every 30 seconds to change the area your are brushing.

Braun claims that the brush removes up to 100% more plaque than a standard manual toothbrush for healthier gums and it starts making teeth whiter as of the first day of brushing by removing surface stains.

Plus, it comes in three different colours so you needn’t worry about mixing up your brush with the rest of your household.

How it works

The smaller brush head in comparison to most manual brushes, is scientifically engineered to ensure you get the best clean.

Being smaller, you are able to easily reach more areas of the mouth and the addition of the 3D technology which rotates, oscillates and pulsates means that the brush head achieves a motion and cleaning pattern that is just not possible when compared to a manual brush.

When you power on the brush with a single press on the power button, you launch straight into the only cleaning option on the brush, the daily clean mode. This lasts for two minutes and at 30-second intervals, you will hear the sound from the brush change as the oscillation of the brush head changes ever so slightly to indicate to change quadrant.

What the reviews say

With almost 5,000 reviews (4,893 to be precise), it’s clear that teeth-savvy shoppers all over the country are impressed with this brush.

“As soon as I started using it I thought I was going to take off with it, it's very powerful. My teeth feel great and it cleans very well. Much more powerful than my older Oral B. Like the fact that toothpaste was included. It flashes when you recharge it and stops flashing when fully charged which my old one didn't do. It does take a long time to charge. I would recommend.”

“Over the years we have used electric toothbrushes of all brands. Although they tend to be expensive - particularly for replacement heads - it is always the Braun Oral B that we return to as, very simply, they have consistently proved to be the best.”

“I used to have a normal hand tooth brush and now used this and wow have I seen a difference in my teeth. The thing is I would strongly urge you to buy the three-pin plug as it ordinarily comes with a two-pin plug which needs an adaptor to work in UK plugs.”

Buy it: Oral-B Pro 650 Cross Action Electric Rechargeable Toothbrush Powered by Braun | £21.99 (Was £49.99) on Amazon