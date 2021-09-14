This top-rated desk chair is on sale for just $59 at Wayfair — that’s more than 65% off!

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Not going back to work in an office anytime soon? Then you might as well get comfy working from home, right? If you’re logging hours from your living room, you deserve to do it in a comfy desk chair.

If the one you’re currently sitting in is subpar, get over to Wayfair stat. They have tons of must-see closeout deals, but one of the best is this Ergonomic Task Chair in Black, on sale for $58.99. The original price? $172.99! That’s major savings right there!

Ergonomic Task Chair Black, $58.99 (Orig. $172.99)

BUY NOW

Amazing price aside, shoppers also rave about how comfortable this top-rated desk chair is. It currently has 4.6 out of 5 stars on Wayfair, with one shopper commenting, “Very impressed with this chair. It was easy to put together. The comfort is beyond why I imagined. I would highly recommend this chair.”

If you want to see a few more options before deciding on your new desk chair, you’ll be glad to know there are actually more top-rated desk chairs on sale at Wayfair right now. Check out some of the other options below:

Mesh Task Chair, $68.99 (Orig. $104.99)

BUY NOW

This Mesh Task Chair ranks high in the style department thanks to the white base and arms that stand out against the black seat and chair back.

Ergonomic Mesh Task Chair, $89.99 (Orig. $259)

BUY NOW

Looking for a simple, comfortable black chair on super sale? Then snag this Ergonomic Mesh Task Chair reduced to just $89.99, down from $259.

Task Chair, $143.99 (Orig. $269.99)

BUY NOW

If you’re going to be spending a lot of time in your desk chair, don’t skimp. Even though this Task Chair is on sale, it’s still over $100. But don’t let that deter you. It’s extra cushiony and comes with lots of adjustable features.

If you enjoyed this article, check out the best Halloween decor to shop now before it sells out.

Story continues

More from In The Know:

DIY sparkling water just got a whole lot easier, thanks to this SodaStream device

This sleek indoor bug trap zaps flying critters without the sticky mess and it’s 20% off on Amazon

This indoor grill has a lid for sealing in flavor and a window for watching food cook

These No. 1 best-selling pillows are on sale on Amazon: ‘I slept so good that I didn’t hear the baby crying’

The post This top-rated desk chair is on sale for just $59 at Wayfair — that’s more than 65% off! appeared first on In The Know.