This Top-Rated Cordless Vacuum Is Secretly Marked Down on Amazon This Weekend

Now is officially the best time to upgrade your bulky old vacuum, because Amazon just quietly slashed the price on one of its popular lightweight vacuums. Normally priced at nearly $400, the Tineco A11 Master+ Cordless Stick Vacuum is currently discounted by 30 percent (that’s $120 off!) in a secret sale this weekend — and shoppers are saying it’s the “best vacuum [they’ve] ever had.”

With an average 4.3-star rating from over 1,500 reviews, the Tineco vacuum comes highly rated from plenty of shoppers. It’s everything you’d want in a cordless model: versatile, lightweight, easy to use, and most importantly, powerful. Now that it’s on sale, today is the perfect opportunity to finally snag one. To get the discount, all you have to do is add the Tineco vacuum to your Amazon cart and enter the code 30DTWPL6 at checkout. (There will be a box to enter the promo code once you get to the payment method section.) After that, you’ll see the $120-off coupon applied to your order.

Thanks to all of its included accessories, the Tineco cordless vacuum can easily tackle all types of messes. It comes with two full-size brush heads designed for carpet and hardwood floors, and both have a convenient LED light that illuminates hard-to-see areas while you’re vacuuming. You’ll also get two detachable batteries that offer a combined runtime of up to 50 minutes and a charging dock that doubles as storage for up to three accessories. The stick vacuum can actually convert into a handheld version, too, which is perfect for cleaning furniture, cars, and more.

Even though the vacuum is very lightweight, many customers say it’s still powerful enough to clean their entire house — including pet owners. “Suction power is great, run time is fantastic, and the additional battery is a wonderful bonus,” wrote one person. “I have a cat and the soft roller attachment with LED lights shows where the fur and litter is and picks it up in one pass. She is usually afraid of the noise of traditional vacuums, but the Tineco is so quiet that she actually follows me around when I’m using it.”

Buy It! Tineco A11 Master+ Cordless Stick Vacuum, $279.99 with code 30DTWPL6 (orig. $399.99); amazon.com

Another customer used to require multiple vacuums to tackle separate areas of their entire home (think: under furniture, ceilings, shelves, and other hard-to-reach spots), but now they say their Tineco cordless vacuum does it all with ease.

Even shoppers who typically dread cleaning say they look forward to vacuuming with this model. “I am someone who hates vacuuming. If I can, I forego it in any way possible and do my best to keep areas clean so I don't have to vacuum down the road,” wrote one customer. “However, using this style of vacuum has made me seek out things to clean and keep my house tidy on a DAILY basis instead of bi-weekly, monthly, or even less.”

If you want $120 off this popular cordless vacuum from Tineco, you’ll have to shop ASAP because the discount code is only valid until this Sunday, August 16. And with a deal this good, there’s no telling how long it will be in stock.

