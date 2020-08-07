This top-rated electric bug zapper is only $30 - and has more than 300 customer reviews

Looking for more of the best deals, sales and product recommendations? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter!
There’s nothing like sitting outside on a warm summer night, whether it’s a backyard patio or a cottage deck, making memories and sharing laughs with friends. That is, until the bugs come out.
Pesky flies, black flies and mosquitos can put a damper on some of your favourite summer activities - and leave you scratching bug bites as a souvenir. Luckily, after years chasing flies around the house with a rubber fly-swatter and lighting citronella candles, there’s finally a helpful gadget that makes getting rid of bugs easier than ever.
With more than 300 customer reviews on Amazon, the ZAP IT! Mini Bug Zapper is an electric mosquito, fly and bug killer has earned a following for getting rid of pesky bugs with a swing of a racket.
What is it?
I first came across the electric bug zapper while (socially distance) visiting my uncle. Inside his screened in porch was a fly that seemed bound and determined to sit on the rim of my glass. After a few “shoo fly, don’t bother me,” his eyes lit up with delight as he presented a bright yellow racket and said he could solve the fly-problem once and for all.
ZAP IT! Mini Bug Zapper
SHOP IT: Amazon, $30
The ZAP IT! is essentially, a portable bug zapper with a 4,000-Volt grid that eliminates bugs with an electric shock. The modern-day fly swatter features a USB-port for easy charging, with a triple layer mesh to help you avoid zapping your fingers by accident. The ZAP IT! also has a bright LED light so that you can easy see and tackle bugs day or night - the perfect defence while sitting around the campfire at the cottage.
What people are saying
I had never heard of the ZAP IT! before, but one quick search on Amazon resulted in hundreds of testimonials from shoppers, who like my uncle, call the gadget a “must-have” for any home.
“Love this thing! No more sticky fly traps or worrying about letting the flies in when the door is opened for a second,” one shopper wrote. “I really appreciate that it’s human safe - we had another brand that was effective at killing flies, but literally zapped EVERYTHING and I can tell you it didn’t feel good. Wishing I bought this months ago, it would have relieved a lot of headaches.”
“These bug zappers save our lives each spring and summer when we’re outside all day gardening,” another said. “We live in a rural environment with lots of insects such as black flies, mosquitos, deer flies and horse flies. These bug zappers kill them most effectively. Particularly satisfying is the sound they make when zapping then!”
Verdict
The ZAP IT! has quickly become the go-to weapon for spring and summer, especially if you live in an area where the mosquitos and black flies are particularly active. There are three sizes of ZAP IT!, mini, medium ($33) and large ($33) - and in a few customer reviews, many have suggested ordering a larger to tackle bugs like gnats (which can be particularly annoying his time of year).
This handy gadget means there’s no more sneaking up behind a fly and no more splatter to clean off a window - just a “snap, crackle and pop” before you resume enjoying what’s left of summer.
