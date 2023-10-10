These Top-Rated Amazon Finds With Over 997,500 Five-Star Ratings Are All on Sale for October Prime Day

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

Score popular cleaning gadgets, bed sheets, bath mats, and more.

Real Simple / Madison Woiten

Happy Amazon October Prime Day! If you’re a Prime Member looking to score some major discounts while the sale is live today and tomorrow (October 10 and 11), we’ve got you covered with a curated list of 15 must-have, top-rated home products.

There’s an enormous amount of deals listed in Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days sale, with a wide variety of items from a range of categories. However, these popular home finds have thousands of five-star ratings and are trusted by shoppers to upgrade your living space. Get ready to save up to 53 percent on best-selling bedroom sheets, nifty kitchen cookware, and handheld vacuum cleaners.

Best Top-Rated Amazon Deals Overall

Kitchen Gizmo Snap N’ Strain Pot Strainer

Amazon

$30

$14

Buy on Amazon

There’s finally an easier way to strain your food while cooking thanks to this clever snap-on strainer. The kitchen tool is as easy to use as it sounds: Just place the strainer’s clips onto each side of your pot or pan and quickly drain the leftover liquid out into the sink. The popular strainer has more than 24,500 five-star ratings, and shoppers say it’s “a brilliant kitchen tool that has made straining and draining food a breeze.” Plus, the silicone is dishwasher safe and its compact design saves plenty of cabinet space. The best part? It’s currently up to 53 percent off this Amazon Prime Day.

ThisWorx Portable Car Vacuum

Amazon

$40

$29

Buy on Amazon

The best-selling handheld vacuum with more than 164,200 five-star ratings is currently on sale for just $29 thanks to an on-page coupon. The portable vacuum’s small, lightweight design is perfect for quickly cleaning up messes from your car, like food crumbs, pet hair, and dirt tracked in by shoes. One shopper even said it made their car look “brand new again.” The cordless vacuum lets you clean hard-to-reach areas, and it can stay in your car at all times since its charger is compatible with your car’s 12V aux outlet. It comes with additional car cleaning tools and a case to store everything inside, too.

Danjor Linens Queen Sheet Set

Amazon

$37

$18

Buy on Amazon

Cozy up this fall with the popular sheets that shoppers call "soft and luxurious" while they’re on sale with an additional coupon available for $18. The best-selling sheets have more than 107,400 five-star ratings and have provided customers with “the most amazing night of sleep” thanks to their silky smooth feel. The sheets are also made with a lightweight moisture-wicking material for comfortable year-round use. The sheet set comes with one fitted sheet, one flat sheet, and four pillow cases. Choose from nine different colors and sizes from twin to California king.

PurSteam Steam Mop Therma Pro 211 Cleaner

Amazon

$81

$70

Buy on Amazon

PurSteam’s best-selling steam mop that can deep clean floors, mirrors, upholstery and more is also on sale right now for just $70. The adjustable stick cleaner works to remove gunk from grout and tile and can convert into a handheld tool to steam your clothes and curtains. One shopper wrote, “The steam mop has been like a magic wand for cleaning years of dirt and grime from my kitchen floors.” The steam cleaner also comes with several additional tools, including mop pads, brush attachments, and even a window squeegee attachment.

Keep scrolling to save on even more top-rated Amazon products this October Prime Day, or head over to the Prime Big Deal Days section to see the full selection of deals available.

Beckham Hotel Bed Pillow Set

Amazon

$62

$49

Buy on Amazon

Checkered Chef Baking Sheet Set

Amazon

$35

$22

Buy on Amazon

Zober Velvet Non-Slip Hanger Set

Amazon

$36

$30

Buy on Amazon

Master Maison 19-Piece Kitchen Knife Set

Amazon

$115

$86

Buy on Amazon

Genteele Non-Slip Bath Mats

Amazon

$28

$19

Buy on Amazon

Chom Chom Roller Pet Hair Remover

Amazon

$32

$25

Buy on Amazon

Snuggle-Pedic Memory Foam Pillow

Amazon

$60

$37

Buy on Amazon

Mueller V-Pro Multi Blade Mandoline Slicer

Amazon

$40

$29

Buy on Amazon

SafeRest Mattress Protector

Amazon

$49

$28

Buy on Amazon

SlipToGrip Universal Door Mat

Amazon

$33

$30

Buy on Amazon

Dynamic Gear Charcuterie Board Gift Set

Amazon

$36

$29

Buy on Amazon

