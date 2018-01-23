Top-ranked Villanova returns to Big East play vs. Providence

PHILADELPHIA -- The top-ranked Villanova Wildcats completed their non-conference schedule with a perfect 13-0 record.

The Wildcats (18-1, 5-1) will look to continue their stellar play with a return to Big East action as they will host Providence (14-6, 5-2) Tuesday at the Wells Fargo Center.

Jalen Brunson scored 23 points, Donte DiVincenzo added 17 and Villanova blitzed Connecticut 81-61 Saturday at the XL Center.

Villanova bolted to a 39-18 halftime advantage and dominated the Huskies on the boards by a wide 48-32 margin.

"The mentality is to stay confident and keep shooting," Brunson told reporters. "The guys did a great job inside rebounding and kicking it back out to us."

The Wildcats are so talented and can beat teams in a variety of ways. Even though they shot just 37 percent in the first half, the huge rebounding advantage awarded them extra shots.

In the second half, Villanova started making more shots and the rout was on.

"I thought the key to the game for us was our rebounding," Villanova head coach Jay Wright told reporters. "We haven't been doing that well until recently and I thought it created a lot of second and third shots when we weren't making shots early."

Villanova wound up shooting 15 of 40 from beyond the arc as Brunson led the way with a 5-for-11 performance. This was the eighth time in the last nine games that Villanova hit at least 10 3-pointers.

"It was nice to play well here and rebounding like that was big for us," Wright said. "We're getting better."

The Wildcats have won the last five meetings against Providence including both games last season. Wright is 20-8 all-time against Providence.

Providence (14-6, 5-2) captured its fourth straight win Saturday following an impressive 85-71 victory over visiting Creighton.