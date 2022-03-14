Top-ranked Nova Southeastern wins on last-second shot to advance in South Region final

Walter Villa
·3 min read
Nova Southeastern University Athletics

That’s 30-0 — the hard way.

Kobe Rodgers made a jump hook in the lane with one second left and was tackled by joyous teammates a few moments later as the Nova Southeastern University men’s basketball team defeated Union (Jackson, Tennessee) 81-80 on Sunday night in the second round of the NCAA Division II South Regional.

The host Sharks (30-0) trailed by 19 points in the first half but mounted an incredible comeback to subdue Union ((24-9).

NSU will play host to Embry-Riddle (24-9) on Tuesday night at 7 in the South Region final. With a win there, NSU would advance to the Elite Eight as it continues its quest for what would be the program’s first national title.

Union’s Tyree Boykin scored a game-high 30 points but missed a 1-and-1 free throw with 21 seconds left and his team leading 80-79.

That gave NSU the chance for victory. However, the Sharks fumbled the ball and had to dive on it, forcing a tie-up. Fortunately for the. Sharks, the arrow pointed in their direction, and they got one last chance, this time with three seconds left.

Rodgers, who finished with just six points, is the fifth option on this talented team. But Rodgers came through just like he did in a similar moment — although not as consequential — earlier this season.

On Sunday, the Sharks were led by forward RJ Sunahara, who showed a great touch with 24 points. He made 9 of- 2 shots, including 2 of 3 on three-pointers. He also made 4 of 4 on free throws.

Sharks point guard Nick Smith continued to look like one of the most underrated players in the country, scoring 21 points and dishing a team-high six assists.

Sekou Sylla scored 13 points and had a game-high 11 rebounds for the Sharks. Eddie Puisis, known for his three-pointers, scored 12 points despite missing all three of his shots from distance. He drove the ball hard to the rim.

And Rodgers made 3 of 6 shots, including the one that mattered most.

For the game, NSU had a 42-34 advantage on paint points, shooting 52 percent overall. Union shot 53 percent, including 42 percent on three-pointers (10 for 24) in the hard-luck loss.

NSU never led in a first half during which Union shot 57 percent, including 5 for 13 on three-pointers. NSU shot just 41 percent, including just 2 for 9 on three-pointers.

Given those numbers, it’s no surprise NSU fell behind 43-26, forcing a timeout by Sharks coach Jim Crutchfield. During that timeout, the NSU coaching staff was hit with a technical foul, and Boykin made two free throws for a 45-26 lead with 2:42 left before halftime.

But the Sharks stormed back, starting with an Puisis steal and layup. That became a 9-0 run – including a Smith jumper just before the halftime buzzer – and the Sharks went into the break with a 45-35 deficit but undeniable momentum.

In the second half, the Sharks kept coming, putting together a 13-2 run, taking their first lead of the game at 48-47 on a Sylla layup off a Smith pass with 15:59 left.

It was close after that and wasn’t decided until Rodgers’ final bucket.

