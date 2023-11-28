Who are the top prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft? Ranking college QBs by QBR after Week 13

Maybe Tom Brady was right.

As the 2024 NFL Draft order rounds into shape over the final third of the NFL season, the number of quarterback-needy teams seems to grow.

Quarterback play across the NFL has been less than impressive this season, calling to mind Brady's comments on the Stephen A. Smith show on the "mediocrity" that he believes is plaguing today's game.

Fortunately for those teams with the most mediocre of quarterbacks, there are more than a few promising college prospects to try to draft and develop for the next level.

Here are the top quarterback prospects in next year's draft class, ranked by ESPN's QBR metric.

ESPN's QBR explained

Every week, ESPN gives each quarterback a QBR (quarterback rating) for their latest performance. According to ESPN, the rating is intended to "incorporate all of a quarterback’s contributions to winning, including how he impacts the game on passes, rushes, turnovers and penalties."

QBR measures each play's degree of success and how much credit the quarterback deserves for the play. The statistic also takes into account the strength of opposing defenses faced. The final result is an efficiency rating as a number on a 0-to-100 point scale.

Ranking top quarterback prospects by QBR after Week 13

These are the top quarterbacks in the 2024 NFL Draft class according to ESPN's QBR metric for the 2023 college football season with one week to play.

