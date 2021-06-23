Rays phenom Wander Franco crushes game-tying 3-run HR in MLB debut

Jun 22, 2021; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays infielder Wander Franco (5) walks up to bat during the first inning against the Boston Red Sox at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Wander Franco delivered immediate dividends on Tuesday after one of the most-anticipated baseball call-ups in years.

Facing a three-game series against the Boston Red Sox with first place in the AL East at stake, the Tampa Bay Rays announced on Sunday that they were calling Franco up. The 20-year-old infielder has been the consensus top prospect in baseball for two years.

Franco started at third base on Tuesday while batting second in the Tampa Bay lineup. He walked and eventually scored in his first at-bat. He flied out to center in his second. When he approached the plate for his third at-bat in the fifth inning, the Rays had two men on while trailing, 5-2.

And Franco did this:

That's a game-tying, 362-foot home run over the left field wall of Red Sox starter Eduardo Rodriguez.

His dad was hyped.

Wander's dad is everything 🥺 pic.twitter.com/HWJ97uQ3IN — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) June 23, 2021

In his next at-bat, he hit a double that bounced off the left-field wall, but was stranded at second base with the game still tied at 5-5.

The Rays entered Tuesday's game a half-game behind the Red Sox for first place in the division. They were also in the midst of a six-game losing streak as Franco dominated Triple-A with the Durham Bulls. In 38 games in Durham, Franco slashed .323/.376/.601 with seven home runs, 35 RBIs and four stolen bases in 173 plate appearances.

Story continues

He said in February he was ready to join the big leagues, and the Rays gave him his shot at a critical juncture in their season. Early returns suggest they won't regret the decision.

More from Yahoo Sports: