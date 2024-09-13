'Top player' Devlin signs new two-year Hearts deal

Hearts midfielder Cammy Devlin has signed a new contract with the club, keeping him at Tynecastle until the summer of 2026.

The 26-year-old Australia international signed for Hearts in 2021 from A-League side Newcastle Jets and has gone on to make 109 appearances, scoring six goals.

Devlin's deal was due to expire next summer and head coach Steven Naismith said: "I'm really happy that Cammy has committed himself to the club.

"Cammy's story should be an inspiring one to younger players; a guy who came halfway across the world, established himself as a top player in a completely new environment, gained international recognition and went to a World Cup.

"He gives his all in training and in matches, and has a real desire to improve himself and the team.

"His character is second to none and I'm delighted that he will continue to be part of this side for the next two years."