Top pick Bryce Young impressed Panthers officials + NC Supreme Court reverses ruling on voting rights case
We asked you to nominate people who work in Charlotte-area K-12 schools who make a big impact in the lives of students.
It’s down to the top 8! Voting in this round will continue until May 3 at 5 p.m.
1. New Panthers QB Bryce Young ‘checked every box’ for Frank Reich, Scott Fitterer
In case you missed it: the Carolina Panthers drafted Alabama quarterback No. 1 overall in the NFL Draft last night.
For head coach Frank Reich and general manager Scott Fitterer, Young was a prospect they just couldn’t ignore.
“We’re coaches, we’re scouts — we watch the tape,” Reich said following Thursday’s first overall selection. “And when you watch the tape, Bryce Young is the best player.”
Mike Kaye shares more insight.
Also, be sure to check out The Charlotte Observer’s coverage of the 2023 NFL Draft throughout today and tomorrow.
2. NC Supreme Court reverse its past rulings on major voting rights cases
The newly Republican-controlled North Carolina Supreme Court reversed two decisions today made by the same court when it had a Democratic majority.
Redistricting and voter ID were the two issues at stake in each case. The court also issued a third ruling denying voting rights for some felons.
The court under Democratic control had struck down districts drawn by the Republican-led General Assembly on the grounds that they were illegally gerrymandered for partisan reasons. It also struck down a 2018 voter ID law, saying it was racially discriminatory.
A lower court had restored voting rights to people convicted of felonies who were out of prison but remained under state supervision.
Dawn Baumgartner Vaughan and Luciana Perez Uribe Guinassi have more on the court’s decision.
3. Mecklenburg jailer was fired after an altercation with an inmate. Did she deserve it?
A former Mecklenburg County jailer charged with assaulting an inmate in 2021 has sued Sheriff Garry McFadden.
The suit claims McFadden discriminated against her when he fired her a week after the incident. Chandler Craig says McFadden was retaliating against her because she had criticized him for disciplining female employees more harshly than males.
Michael Gordon details the lawsuit.
Drug dog leads police to major bust and arrest of Charlotte man
Jordan Spieth joining field for PGA’s Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Club
Are Charlotte faith groups affirming LGBTQ? Spiritual leaders share ways to include.
Opinion: NC Republicans are on a tear. Which bills have a real chance at becoming law?
---
