Top pick Bryce Young impressed Panthers officials + NC Supreme Court reverses ruling on voting rights case

We asked you to nominate people who work in Charlotte-area K-12 schools who make a big impact in the lives of students.

It’s down to the top 8! Voting in this round will continue until May 3 at 5 p.m.

General manager Scott Fitterer, left, and head coach Frank Reich, speak to media about their first round draft pick, quarterback Bryce Young, in the NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27, 2023. Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/mrodriguez@charlotteobserver.com

In case you missed it: the Carolina Panthers drafted Alabama quarterback No. 1 overall in the NFL Draft last night.

For head coach Frank Reich and general manager Scott Fitterer, Young was a prospect they just couldn’t ignore.

“We’re coaches, we’re scouts — we watch the tape,” Reich said following Thursday’s first overall selection. “And when you watch the tape, Bryce Young is the best player.”

Portraits of former Chief Justices line the wall in the courtroom of the Supreme Court of North Carolina in Raleigh, N.C., Monday, May 9, 2022. Ethan Hyman/ehyman@newsobserver.com

The newly Republican-controlled North Carolina Supreme Court reversed two decisions today made by the same court when it had a Democratic majority.

Redistricting and voter ID were the two issues at stake in each case. The court also issued a third ruling denying voting rights for some felons.

The court under Democratic control had struck down districts drawn by the Republican-led General Assembly on the grounds that they were illegally gerrymandered for partisan reasons. It also struck down a 2018 voter ID law, saying it was racially discriminatory.

A lower court had restored voting rights to people convicted of felonies who were out of prison but remained under state supervision.

Dentition Officer Chandler Craig was fired by the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office for assaulting a handcuffed inmate on Sept. 13, 2021. Now she’s suing Sheriff Garry McFadden, claiming he disciplined women more severely than men. Charlotte Observer staff photo

A former Mecklenburg County jailer charged with assaulting an inmate in 2021 has sued Sheriff Garry McFadden.

The suit claims McFadden discriminated against her when he fired her a week after the incident. Chandler Craig says McFadden was retaliating against her because she had criticized him for disciplining female employees more harshly than males.

