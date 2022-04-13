Top Performances from Tonight’s Episode of Canada’s Got Talent on Citytv, Now Available to Share and Post

Rogers Sports & Media

– Canada’s Got Talent airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Citytv, with catch-up available on Citytv.com and Citytv Now –



TORONTO, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Key moments from tonight’s episode include:

Trish hit the Golden Buzzer for Theo & Mila (Oakville, ON) whose acro gymnastics routine and partner trust stunned the judges

Kardinal called singer Kellie Loder (St. John’s, NFLD) a ‘megastar’ after their authenticity shone through in their unique rendition of “To Make You Feel My Love”

Howie praised the comedy of Graham Chittenden (Brantford, ON) , with Lilly calling him a phenomenal storyteller

Pole artist Matt Ryan (Montréal, QC) wowed the judges with his artistry and strength, even getting Howie on stage to try out the apparatus

Singer and pianist Simone Soman (Waterdown, ON) performed a powerful cover of “Angel” giving the musician, who has been blind since birth, a standing ovation



Cédrick & Manu – Dancers

Gatineau, QC



Graham Chittenden – Comedian



Brantford, ON



Kai Marks – Dancer



Mississauga, ON



Kellie Loder – Singer



St. John’s, NFLD



Matt Ryan – Pole Artist



Montréal, QC



Men of Klub Kave – Dance Troupe



Toronto, ON



Michael Daniels – Singer

Kelowna, BC

Sean & Alana – Hand-to-Hand Acrobatics

Vancouver, BC



Simone Soman – Singer



Waterdown, ON



Theo & Mila – Acro Gymnastics



Oakville, ON



Canada’s Got Talent is produced by Fremantle, SYCO Entertainment, McGillivray Entertainment Media Inc., in association with Citytv, a division of Rogers Sports & Media.

Canada’s Got Talent is grateful to be using a stage set on the traditional territory of several Indigenous nations who have inhabited this region, including the Neutral Nation, the Anishinaabek and the Haudenosaunee. The CGT team appreciates the opportunity to continue to create on this land, in the spirit of friendship, respect and reconciliation.

