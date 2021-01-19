Top Ottawa Senators rookie Tim Stutzle day to day with minor injury

Ottawa Senators rookie forward Tim Stutzle will miss Tuesday night's game against the visiting Winnipeg Jets with a minor injury.

The Senators say Stutzle is day to day.

The third overall pick in this year's draft scored his first career NHL goal in his second game on Saturday — a loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Stutzle starred for Germany at this year's world junior hockey championship, registering five goals and five assists in five games in Edmonton.

The Canadian Press