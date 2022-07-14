Top NC high school football recruit Daylan Smothers has picked his college

Daylan Smothers will play college football at Oklahoma, the top recruit announced Thursday at Ranson Middle School.

Smothers, a 5-foot-11, 182-pound running back who played at Chambers High School for the last three years, picked OU over finalists Florida State, North Carolina State, and Alabama.

247 Sports Composite Player Rating ranks Smothers as the No. 9 overall player in North Carolina, and with good reason. The two-time Charlotte Observer offensive player of the year earned North Carolina’s Mr. Football honors as a sophomore and led Chambers to its second straight 4AA state championship.

In his junior year, he brought his school back to the state championship game after running for 1,581 yards and 28 touchdowns. Chambers lost to Raleigh’s Cardinal Gibbons in the final but Smothers was once again honored as a top-three finalist for Mr. Football 2021.

247Sports also ranks Smothers as the ninth-best running back in the class of 2023.

As for this fall, there’s still a question of where he’ll play high school football as a senior.

In April, Smothers announced that he’d play his senior season at West Charlotte and live with his mother. However, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools suspended Smothers for 365 days in June due to an eligibility issue, a decision which the running back and his family are appealing. Smothers reportedly did not have a valid residence in the Chambers zone during the 2021 football season.

The suspension would force Smothers to miss his entire senior year and prevents him from playing for another public high school in North Carolina.

This story is developing and will be updated.