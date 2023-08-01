Here are the top NC high school football teams in preseason. Check our rankings

Chris Hughes
·1 min read

Here are the preseason statewide N.C. high school football rankings, broken down by class.

The rankings are compiled by N.C. high school football specialist Chris Hughes, a co-host of The Observer’s and The News & Observer’s “Talking Preps NC” streaming sports show.

chris hughes
chris hughes

Class 4A

1. Grimsley

2. Hough

3. Indy

4. Butler

5. Weddington

6. Cardinal Gibbons

7. East Forsyth

8. Cleveland

9. Chambers

10. Mallard Creek

Class 3A

1. Kings Mountain

2. Crest

3. Dudley

4. East Lincoln

5. Northern Nash

6. A.C. Reynolds

7. South Point

8. North Brunswick

9. Seventy First

10. West Charlotte

Class 2A

1. Clinton

2. Reidsville

3. Wallace Rose Hill

4. Monroe

5. Whiteville

6. Salisbury

7. Forest Hills

8. West Craven

9. Burns

10. Princeton

Class 1A

1. Mount Airy

2. Tarboro

3. Robbinsville

4. Northampton

5. Eastern Randolph

6. Murphy

7. Draughn

8. Thomasville

9. Mountain Heritage

10. Mitchell

NCISAA private schools

1. Providence Day

2. Rabun Gap

3. Charlotte Christian

4. Christ School

5. Asheville School

6. Ravenscroft

7. Cannon School

8. North Raleigh Christian

9. Metrolina Christian

10. Covenant Day