Here are the top NC high school football teams in preseason. Check our rankings
Here are the preseason statewide N.C. high school football rankings, broken down by class.
The rankings are compiled by N.C. high school football specialist Chris Hughes, a co-host of The Observer’s and The News & Observer’s “Talking Preps NC” streaming sports show.
Class 4A
1. Grimsley
2. Hough
3. Indy
4. Butler
5. Weddington
6. Cardinal Gibbons
7. East Forsyth
8. Cleveland
9. Chambers
10. Mallard Creek
Class 3A
1. Kings Mountain
2. Crest
3. Dudley
4. East Lincoln
5. Northern Nash
6. A.C. Reynolds
7. South Point
8. North Brunswick
9. Seventy First
10. West Charlotte
Class 2A
1. Clinton
2. Reidsville
3. Wallace Rose Hill
4. Monroe
5. Whiteville
6. Salisbury
7. Forest Hills
8. West Craven
9. Burns
10. Princeton
Class 1A
1. Mount Airy
2. Tarboro
3. Robbinsville
4. Northampton
5. Eastern Randolph
6. Murphy
7. Draughn
8. Thomasville
9. Mountain Heritage
10. Mitchell
NCISAA private schools
1. Providence Day
2. Rabun Gap
3. Charlotte Christian
4. Christ School
5. Asheville School
6. Ravenscroft
7. Cannon School
8. North Raleigh Christian
9. Metrolina Christian
10. Covenant Day