Top NBA prospects to watch during the Phil Knight Invitational and Legacy tournaments

Lindsay Schnell and Jeff Zillgitt, USA TODAY
·7 min read

PORTLAND, Ore. — Phil Knight sure knows how to throw a party.

The Nike co-founder and Oregon super fan, who turns 85 in February, will celebrate his birthday a couple months early this weekend when 24 of the top teams in men's and women's college basketball play in the Phil Knight Invitational and Phil Knight Legacy tournaments. Each tournament features an eight-team men's bracket and four-team women's bracket.

Games tip off Thursday, with the tournament concluding Sunday (there are no games on Saturday because of college football). All games will be broadcast on ESPN networks and feature multiple NBA prospects. Here are the top nine to keep an eye on:

Zach Edey, Purdue

Purdue center Zach Edey shoots over Marquette forward Ben Gold.
Purdue center Zach Edey shoots over Marquette forward Ben Gold.

Basics: 7-foot-4, 290 pounds, Jr., C

Stats: 20.7 points, 13.7 rebounds, 3.3 blocks

2023 NBA Draft projection: Second round

Watch him because: Arguably the most dominant player in college basketball, Edey has a fascinating journey as a former hockey and baseball standout who didn’t get serious about hoops until his sophomore year of high school.

Scout’s take: "He’s a monster. Typical Big Ten basketball guy with his size and with the way (coach) Matt Painter likes to play. He loves his bigs. Edey is an interior scorer, he finishes around the rim. He’s got pretty good hands and touch for being that big. The athleticism, the switching on defense and just his mobility, there’s worry about him in the NBA. People will put him in pick-and-rolls, and he will really have some trouble."

Jordan Hawkins, UConn

Basics: 6-5, 195, So., G

Stats: 10.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists

2023 draft projection: Likely second round

Watch him because: Hawkins is poised for a breakout season after injuries derailed the end of his freshman year. Praised for his catch-and-shoot ability, he’s trying to be a more consistent scorer and better creator.

Scout’s take: "He’s interesting. Obviously playing for Coach (Dan) Hurley, he’s tough. He can really shoot and score. He’s a confident player, believes in himself. But more of a scorer. He’s not a great playmaker for others. He doesn’t handle the ball great but finds a way to put the ball in."

Dereck Lively II, Duke

Basics: 7-1, 230, Fr., C

Stats: 3.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, 70% FG

2023 draft projection: Potential lottery pick

Watch him because: He’s an athletic rim protector whose potential defensive impact will make a lot of NBA teams swoon. He needs to be more productive offensively though.

Scout’s take: "He’s been out most of the early season. He played in Indy (Champions Classic) a little bit. He’s skinny so he has to improve his body. But he has a good motor and can protect the rim a little bit from what I’ve seen in his pre-college days. He’s really skilled and that skill level is intriguing. But he didn’t get a chance to show that much in Indy because he didn’t get the ball a whole lot."

Caleb Love, North Carolina

Basics: 6-4, 200, Jr., G

Stats: 17.8 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.3 assists

2023 draft projection: Late first round to early second

Watch him because: You’ll be hard pressed to find a player who loves the pressure of a big moment more than Love, whose speed and craftiness make him a terrific finisher at the rim.

Scout’s take: "He’s a big guard and he can really score. He’s not really a shooter but he can make shots and just has a knack for scoring when North Carolina needs it. He just needs to keep improving his decision making. He’s the streakiest player in college basketball. He’ll go for 30 points in a half and in the next half, you can’t play him. He’s a roller-coaster. His good is unbelievable. His bad is bad. Can he be consistent? He can get hot and score. There’s some value in that for a guy off the bench in the NBA."

Brandon Miller, Alabama

Basics: 6-9, 200, Fr., F

Stats: 20.3 points, 9.3 rebounds, 51.7% from 3-point range

2023 draft projection: Potential lottery pick

Watch him because: His long, lanky frame and athleticism will translate immediately at the next level, and he can score from all over.

Scout’s take: "He could be, arguably, one of the most talented guys in the draft. He can really do it all. He can handle the ball. He can defend. He’s fluid like a guard or wing. He’s actually shot the ball extremely well from 3 to start the season. That was one of his question marks coming in. Another question about him is his motor, but honestly he just makes it look easy because he’s so smooth. I’m not saying he’s Paul George, but there’s some similarities. He could be top-five guy if he plays like this."

Julian Strawther, Gonzaga

Basics: 6-7, 205, Jr., F

Stats: 15.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, 50% from 3-point range

2023 draft projection: Second round

Watch him because: Strawther entered the 2022 Draft but ultimately decided to return to GU for another year, where he’s getting more of a starring role this season. A skilled scorer with an NBA-ready frame, he’s also a good rebounder on both ends.

Scout’s take: "A wing shooter who can defend a little. Not much else to his game. But guys who can shoot and defend and are athletic are hard to find in the NBA. He knows how to play. He’s got a decent feel for the game. Has a good size. He’s not great with the ball in his hands. But all he has to do is spot up, make shots and defend and run the floor."

Kel'el Ware, Oregon

Basics: 7-0, 210, Fr., C

Stats: 7.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.0 blocks

2023 draft projection: Likely first round

Watch him because: True centers are harder and harder to find at all levels of basketball, and he’s one of the few available. His size is intriguing, and he moves well for how big he is.

Scout’s take: "Slim. He has to put on weight and add some strength. But very skilled. Can stretch the floor. Can put the ball on the floor a little bit. He’s a stretch big with a good skillset. He had one breakout game recently, but he had been struggling a bit just trying to get used to the physicality of the game."

Dariq Whitehead, Duke

Dariq Whitehead dunks during the first half against Bellarmine at Cameron Indoor Stadium.
Dariq Whitehead dunks during the first half against Bellarmine at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Basics: 6-7, 220, Fr., G/F

Stats: 4.0 points, 1.0 rebound, 1.0 steal

2023 draft projection: Lottery pick

Watch him because: Sidelined early with a foot fracture, Whitehead has barely played. When he’s at full strength, he’s a do-everything player on both ends of the floor who likes physical play, especially when he’s attacking the rim.

Scout’s take: "Very small sample size so far. He’s working his way back from that injury. He’s probably the highest rated prospect on that Duke team – a possible top-10 pick. He can really shoot it and score. He’s a good defender. Gets in passing lanes and has good athleticism. He knows how to play. He’s just not jacking up shots. He’s off to a slow start, but he has the most potential of this group. Check back in March and he’ll probably be the best player on this team."

Cam Whitmore, Villanova

Basics: 6-7, 232, Fr., F

Stats: N/A

2023 draft projection: Lottery pick

Watch him because: Whitmore hasn’t pla.yed yet this season after having thumb surgery in October, but if he comes back this week, expect to see an explosive player who’s tough to stay in front of and who uses his athleticism to impact every defensive possession.

Scout’s take: "Hopefully, he plays at the Phil Knight tournament. He’s a big wing, super competitive and has two-way potential. Good athlete. He’s what everyone is looking for in today’s NBA. I want that guy on my team. Villanova toughness. He can make a shot. He can drive it. He can make plays for others. He defends at a high level. He’s got that 'It' factor. Maybe not a superstar but someone who goes to a team and you will win a ton of games with him."

Follow Lindsay Schnell on Twitter @Lindsay_Schnell and Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Top NBA prospects to watch during Phil Knight Invitational in Portland

Latest Stories

  • No, the NHL is not rigged in favour of the Leafs

    Buffalo Sabres fans were angered by the call that allowed Mark Giordano's goal to stand even though Alex Tuch had knocked off the net but is there any evidence that officials' decisions across the league favour the Maple Leafs?

  • Mahomes, Kelce connect for 3 TDs, Chiefs beat Chargers 30-27

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes connected with Travis Kelce for their third touchdown of the game with 31 seconds remaining, and the Kansas City Chiefs rallied past the Los Angeles Chargers 30-27 on Sunday night to stay atop the AFC. Mahomes hit Kelce on a short crossing route that Kelce took to the end zone for a 17-yard touchdown, concluding a six-play, 75-yard drive that took just 1:15. The Chargers had pulled ahead 27-23 on Justin Herbert’s 6-yard touchdown pass to Joshua Palmer wit

  • 'Oopsie': Nick Nurse on final play vs. Hawks

    Head coach Nick Nurse discusses his son forgetting about the Raptors' 2019 parade, what happened on the final play in the overtime loss to the Hawks and the team's 3-point shooting.

  • How many Maple Leafs will score 30 goals this season?

    John Tavares and William Nylander have already reached double digits and if Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner can repeat their scoring exploits from last season, the Maple Leafs could finish the campaign with four players over the 30-goal mark.&nbsp;

  • Lydia Ko wins LPGA finale for record $2 million payout

    NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — Lydia Ko never won more in one day than on Sunday in the CME Group Tour Championship, where she claimed the richest prize in women's golf at $2 million with a victory that allowed her to win LPGA player of the year. Ko outlasted Leona Maguire of Ireland in the final round, seizing control with a 7-foot birdie putt on the 16th hole and closing with 2-under 70 for a two-shot victory. Unflappable in a strong but occasional wind, Ko wiped away tears when she tapped in for par on

  • Hilarious gaffe, unlucky injury headline Oilers' horrible night in net

    Stuart Skinner and Jack Campbell had a night to forget in the Edmonton Oilers' 5-2 loss to the New Jersey Devils on Monday.

  • Devils' 13-game win streak halted in 2-1 loss to Maple Leafs

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The New Jersey Devils’ franchise-record tying 13-game winning streak came to an ugly end, real ugly. Matt Murray made 34 saves and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Devils 2-1 Wednesday night in a game in which New Jersey had three goals disallowed. The final disallowed goal resulted in fans pelting the ice with debris, causing play to be stopped for more than five minutes. “Nobody feels good. I don’t feel good,” said Devils coach Lindy Ruff, whose team also hit two goalposts.

  • Crosby leads Penguins to 5-3 win over Blackhawks

    CHICAGO (AP) — Sidney Crosby had a goal and three assists, and the Pittsburgh Penguins topped the Chicago Blackhawks 5-3 on Sunday night for their third straight win. Evgeni Malkin scored in his 1,000th NHL game, helping Pittsburgh close out a 3-0 road trip. Rickard Rakell had a goal and an assist, and Brock McGinn and Jeff Carter also scored for the Penguins. Pittsburgh had a 3-2 lead before Phillipp Kurashev tied it for Chicago with a third-period shot from the corner behind the goal. But Cros

  • Carrier scores nifty goal, Golden Knights beat Senators 4-1

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — William Carrier scored his third goal in two games and the Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Ottawa Senators 4-1 on Wednesday night. Mark Stone, William Karlsson and Jack Eichel also scored for the Golden Knights. Logan Thompson stopped 38 shots to earn his 11th win, most in the NHL. Jake Sanderson got his first career goal for Ottawa, and Cam Talbot made 32 saves. Carrier scored his seventh of the season — his career high is nine — when he skated through the neutral zone, dangl

  • Missed opportunities cost Browns vs Bills, dim playoff hopes

    DETROIT (AP) — The Cleveland Browns missed several opportunities Sunday, further dimming their faint playoff hopes before quarterback Deshaun Watson returns from an 11-game suspension. The Browns fell 31-23 to the Buffalo Bills at a neutral site game in Detroit, dropping them to 3-7 behind backup QB Jacoby Brissett. Cleveland suffered miscues in all phases of the game. There were dropped touchdown passes by Pharaoh Brown and Harrison Bryant on back-to-back plays from the Buffalo 14. Brissett fum

  • Young hits Griffin for OT buzzer-beater, Hawks top Raptors

    ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young threw a long pass to hit A.J. Griffin for a wide-open layup at the overtime buzzer and the Atlanta Hawks, after rallying late in regulation, beat the undermanned Toronto Raptors 124-122 on Saturday night. Young had 33 points and 12 assists, De’Andre Hunter added 22 points and Clint Capela had 18 points and 14 rebounds for the Hawks. While Young was taking the inbound pass with 3.8 seconds to go and the score tied at 122-all, Griffin had the awareness to run behind the d

  • Eberle scores in OT, Kraken beat Kings 3-2 for 7th win in 9

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jordan Eberle scored at 2:23 of overtime to lift the Seattle Kraken to a 3-2 win over the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday night. Jared McCann and Daniel Sprong also scored for Seattle, which has played in three straight overtime games —winning the last two. Martin Jones had 27 saves to help the Kraken improve to 7-1-1 in their last nine games. Phillip Danault and Trevor Moore scored for the Kings, and Cal Peterson stopped 25 shots. Midway through the extra period, Eberle led a 2-on-

  • Is 1000-game Evgeni Malkin underrated?

    Evgeni Malkin scored in his 1000th NHL game as the Penguins topped the Chicago Blackhawks but is the Russian underrated in the pantheon of hockey greats?

  • Adams' 35-yard TD in OT powers Raiders past Broncos 22-16

    DENVER (AP) — Derek Carr hit a wide-open Davante Adams with a 35-yard touchdown pass on the third play of overtime, powering the Las Vegas Raiders to a 22-16 win over the Denver Broncos on Sunday. The Raiders (3-7) never led in regulation but sent the game into OT when Daniel Carlson kicked a 25-yard field goal with 16 seconds left after a crucial blunder by Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson. The Broncos (3-7) were clinging to a 16-13 lead at the 2-minute warning but Wilson rolled right on thir

  • Gauthier, Shesterkin lead Rangers to 2-1 win over Sharks

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Julien Gauthier broke a scoreless tie late in the third period and the New York Rangers beat the San Jose Sharks 2-1 Saturday night. Adam Fox also scored and Igor Shesterkin had 21 saves to help the Rangers win for the third time in five games (3-1-1). “Obviously it was an important goal today,” Gauthier said. “It was nice to get it going. ... We’re building some good chemistry and it was just nice to get rewarded.” Logan Couture scored for San Jose with 17 seconds left t

  • COC boss Tricia Smith urges B.C. to return to table in 2030 Olympic, Paralympic bid talks

    The table is set, there are options on the menu, but the guests aren't arriving. Canadian Olympic Committee president Tricia Smith is still imploring B.C. provincial leaders to have a seat with the group working on a bid for the 2030 Olympics and Paralympics, which is led by the Lil̓wat7úl (Líl̓wat), xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam), Skwxwú7mesh (Squamish) and səlilwətaɬ (Tsleil-Waututh) nations and also includes the Canadian Paralympic Committee (CPC) and the municipalities of Vancouver and Whistler. Th

  • Devils' 13-game win streak halted in 2-1 loss to Maple Leafs

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The New Jersey Devils’ franchise-record tying 13-game winning streak came to an ugly end, real ugly. Matt Murray made 34 saves and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Devils 2-1 Wednesday night in a game in which New Jersey had three goals disallowed. The final disallowed goal resulted in fans pelting the ice with debris, causing play to be stopped for more than five minutes. “Nobody feels good. I don’t feel good,” said Devils coach Lindy Ruff, whose team also hit two goalposts.

  • Taylor Heinicke's winning touch puts Commanders in playoff contention

    While defensive coaches are figuring out other midlevel NFL quarterbacks, Taylor Heinicke is 4-1 since taking the starting job in Washington, putting the Commanders in sight of the playoff picture.

  • Blue Jays’ offseason savings could lead to big splash in pitching market

    The Blue Jays have some financial flexibility after trading Teoscar Hernandez. Will they use that windfall to acquire an elite starting pitcher?

  • Pietrangelo posts three points, Golden Knights notch 5-4 comeback win over Canucks

    VANCOUVER — A two-goal cushion proved fatal once again for the Vancouver Canucks on Monday night. With the home side up 4-2 midway through the third period, fans inside Vancouver's Rogers Arena began to celebrate. Moments later, they watched the lead slip away and the Canucks ultimately fall 5-4 to the Vegas Golden Knights. It was the seventh time this season the Canucks (6-10-3) have coughed up a multi-goal lead in a loss. The statistic is "inexcusable," said Vancouver defenceman Luke Schenn. “