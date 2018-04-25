Top MLB Prospects: Ranking the rookies, sleepers to know in fantasy baseball dynasty leagues

The last few years have seen an unprecedented flood of ultra-talented top prospects reaching the majors. The Cubs won the World Series two years ago with a lineup that featured several rookies and second-year players. The Astros then repeated the trick last season with a largely young and home-grown roster. Even the Yankees, who earned their "Evil Empire: moniker by dominating the free agent market with outlandish spending, have embraced player development with the “Baby Bomber” movement. As a result of these success stories, teams have become more and more aggressive in promoting their top prospects, and this trend should continue in 2018. As a result, fantasy baseball owners in both redraft and keeper/dynasty leagues need to be extra prepared when it comes to adding rookie sleepers to watch lists.

This year should see another wave of top rookies arrive in the majors, including more than half the players on this list. Some will compete for jobs in spring training while others will start the season in the high minors and wait for the unofficial Super Two deadline to pass in late May or early June before receiving a promotion. Still others will get late-season auditions as a preview for possible full-time roles in 2019. Regardless of how it plays out, there’s no doubt that prospects will continue to play a large role in the majors during the coming campaign.

2018 Top MLB Prospects Rankings

1. Ronald Acuna, OF, Atlanta. Acuna burst on the prospect scene last year as he tore through three levels, finishing the season at Triple-A where he hit .344 average with nine home runs and 11 stolen bases in 54 games. Only 20, Acuna has tremendous poise and maturity despite his age. He’s already a legitimate five-tool center fielder with plus bat speed and above-average raw power. He’ll need to tighten his plate discipline to reach his full potential, but he has the skills and makeup to hit for average, club 20-25 home runs, and steal 20-plus bases in the majors. He may begin the season in the minors, but he’ll definitely be starting in Atlanta sometime in 2018.

2. Vladimir Guerrero, Jr, 3B, Toronto. The son of the Hall of Famer of the same name, young Vlad could be as good as his father was. Despite the fact that he’ll probably open the year in High-A and he’ll play the entire 2018 season as a 19 year old, Vlad Jr. is already a polished, powerful hitter with All-Star potential. Vlad has his father’s elite bat speed and power, but he’s also a patient hitter who has more walks than strikeouts as a pro. He’s at least a year away from the majors, but he’s a polished hitter with plus raw power and the upside of a high-average, high-OBP, 30-HR corner infielder.

3. Eloy Jimenez, OF, Chicago White Sox. Jimenez has elite raw power and could be one of the game’s future stars. Jimenez seemed bored at the beginning of last year, but a midseason trade to the Sox seemed to energize him, as he finished the season by hitting .348 and slugging 11 home runs over his final 47 games. Only 21, Jimenez is already a polished hitter. In addition to his impressive raw power, Jimenez also shows solid plate discipline and good hand-eye coordination, which should allow him to continue to hit for average as he advances. Long-term, he has the tools to hit .275, post an above-average OBP, and club 30-plus home runs over a full season in the majors.

4. Francisco Mejia, C, Cleveland. The switch-hitting Mejia is one of the best hitters in the minors and is equally skilled from both sides of the plate. His defense has been criticized and he’s seen some time at third base, but he’s improved his receiving skills in the past few years and he should be at least adequate behind the plate. He’ll almost certainly win a big league roster spot at some point in 2018 and should produce right away. Long-term, his compact stroke, great hand-eye coordination and solid pitch recognition should allow him to hit around .300 with 15-plus home run power.

5. Fernando Tatis, Jr., SS, San Diego. Tatis enjoyed a breakout season at Low-A in 2017 and is continuing to rake this spring as a 19 year old in big league camp. Tatis possesses tremendous upside and still has plenty of room to improve despite his accomplishments so far. At the plate, he has plus bat speed and great lower body explosion that generate plus power despite his lean frame. In the field, Tatis has the arm, range, and athleticism to be a quality big-league shortstop. On the bases, he has plus speed but will need to improve his reads to increase his SB percentage (68 percent last year). He should be a star even without further development but if he can improve his pitch recognition and bosst his success rate on the bases, he could be a guy who hits 30 home runs and steals 20-plus bases in the majors.

6. Shohei Ohtani RHP/DH, Los Angeles Angels. Ohtani looks poised to be a two-way player in 2018. As a pitcher, Ohtani has plus stuff featuring a fastball that reaches triple-digits as well as a plus splitter that generates swings and misses. His two breaking balls (slider and curve) can flash plus but are inconsistent. On the negative side, his fastball is relatively straight and flat, so it seems to get squared up more than it should. His command also appears to come and go. This spring, Ohtani has struggled with inconsistency but he has the raw stuff to be a No. 1 starter. Whether he reaches that ceiling will depend on the consistency of his breaking pitches and the development of his command. As a hitter, Ohtani has excellent bat speed and plus raw power. He’ll need to gain more experience against quality off-speed stuff to succeed in the majors, so 2018 could be a developmental year for him at the plate. Given that he’s only scheduled to hit a few days per week, Ohtani may take a year or two to reach his potential as an above-average hitter with plus power.

7. Nick Senzel, 3B/SS, Cincinnati. Senzel is listed as a third baseman, but he’s been playing shortstop this spring as part of an experiment to improve his position versatility and, possibly, speed his big league arrival. A polished, big league ready hitter, Senzel batted .321 with 14 home runs and a .905 OPS during a 2017 campaign split between High-A and Double-A. Senzel has plus bat speed, solid plate discipline, and an all-fields approach. He doesn’t have the swing plane to hit for power right now, but he has the strength to develop more pop as he matures. Long-term, he profiles as a guy who will hit close to .300 and slug 15-20 home runs in the majors.

8. Michael Kopech, RHP, Chicago White Sox. Kopech has the most impressive pure stuff in the minors and has the potential to be a frontline starter. He can dominate hitters with an overpowering high-90s fastball and a sharp 90-mph slider. His command and his changeup both need work, but he made strides with the former at the end of last season. He’ll probably open the season in Triple-A due to service time concerns, but if he can continue to refine his command, he’ll quickly win a spot in the Sox rotation.

9. Bo Bichette, SS/2B, Toronto. Bichette just turned 20 during spring training, but he’s already one of the best pure hitters in the minors. He demolished two levels of A ball last year (.362/.423/.565 with 14 HRs and 22 SBs in 110 games) and should continue hitting as he rises levels. His aggressive leg kick may need to get toned down to succeed in the majors, but he has the bat speed and pitch recognition to hit for average and some power. He may have to move off shortstop, but his bat could make him an All-Star anywhere he plays.

10. Forrest Whitley, RHP, Houston. Whitley will sit out the first 50 games of 2018 as the result of a drug suspension. While the incident raises makeup questions, it shouldn’t unduly slow his development. Whitley gets good downhill plane from an over-the-top delivery. His stuff is already impressive and includes a mid-90s fastball, sharp slider, crisp curve, and solid change. Only 20, he dominated hitters at three levels and absolutely shoved at Double-A (1.84 ERA, .157 BAA, 26/4 K/BB in 14.2 innings). The only thing standing between him and the front of a major league rotation is experience.

11. MacKenzie Gore, LHP, San Diego. Gore was the No. 3 overall draft pick in 2017 and, thus far, it appears he may have gone two picks too low. Gore blew through a brief stint in rookie ball last year and has been impressive this spring in minor league camp. Gore has elite stuff including a mid-90s fastball, a plus curve, an above-average slider, and an above-average change. He commands the ball well from a smooth delivery and looks every bit the part of a frontline starter. Barely 19 , Gore won’t be rushed, but he could force the issue if he continues his torrid performance.

12. Kyle Tucker, OF, Houston. Tucker was drafted for his offensive upside and, so far, he’s delivered as a pro. During a 2017 season split between High-A and Double-A, Tucker hit .274 with 25 home runs and 21 stolen bases over 120 games. This year, Tucker looks bigger and stronger, with even better bat speed and a no-stride load that should improve his pitch recognition. Tucker has plus raw power and could hit for average if he continues to improve his balance and swing path. He’ll open the season back at Double-A, but he should get a midseason call-up to Houston where he profiles as an above-average corner outfielder who will hit at least .270 and slug 25-plus home runs in the majors.

13. Walker Buehler, RHP, Los Angeles Dodgers. Injuries have been a concern for Buehler, who is 23 but has only thrown 103 pro innings. When healthy, he shows above-average command of dominant stuff, including a high-90s fastball and a plus slider. He can also spin an inconsistent curve and mixes in a developing changeup. He’ll be handled carefully and will almost certainly open the season at Triple-A, but he should be starting in Los Angeles sometime in 2018. Long-term, he’s a No. 2 starter with some risk due to health.

14. Brendan Rodgers, SS, Colorado Rockies. Rodgers scuffled last year after a midseason promotion to Double-A, but he’s successfully navigated an adjustment period at each minor league level and has the pure tools to be a future star. At his best, Rodgers has plus bat speed and the ability to drive balls to all fields. He’ll need to tighten his plate discipline to reach his potential, but he’s proven he can stick at shortstop where he should hit at least .280 with 20-plus home runs over a full season. If he can develop a more patient approach, those projections could be low.

15. A.J. Puk, LHP, Oakland. Puk has started to harness his elite stuff and appears poised to make his major league debut in 2018. Puk has a deadly fastball-slider combo that can intimidate both lefthanded and righthanded hitters and makes him hard to square up (only three home runs allowed in 158 pro innings). Puk’s command is still a work in progress and his changeup needs work. He’ll definitely begin the season in the minors, but if can throw more quality strikes, he’ll be in line for midseason call-up. Long-term, he profiles as at least a No. 3 starter and could be a No. 2 or better with improved command.

16. Victor Robles, OF, Washington. Only 20, Robles showed he wasn’t intimidated last year during a productive late-season call-up. He has no clear path to playing time this year with Washington, but he’s big league ready and should get a shot at some point in 2018. Robles is an elite fielder, a plus runner, and shows plus bat speed at the plate. He’ll need to tighten his plate discipline and his power is still more projection than reality, but he profiles as a guy who can hit 20 home runs and steal 20-plus bases while posting an average in the .270 range.

17. Mitch Keller, RHP, Pittsburgh. Keller wore down in 2017 after a long season that included an extended stint in the Arizona Fall League, but he still posted good numbers (3.03 ERA and 116/32 K/BB in 116 minor-league innings). While he’ll begin 2018 at Double-A, Keller is close to big league ready and could see time in Pittsburgh before the year is over. Keller already shows good command, and he’s a confident hurler who attacks the strike zone. His loose arm produces a plus fastball, plus curve, and above-average changeup. Overall, he’s close to a finished product and isn’t too far from his potential as a No. 2 starter in the bigs.

18. Gleyber Torres, SS/2B, New York Yankees. Torres was sidelined for much of 2017 by Tommy John surgery on his left (non-throwing) elbow, but he’s healthy this spring and getting lots of reps in big league camp. He’s been a shortstop throughout his professional career, but second base is still a bit of a question mark in New York, and, even if he begins the season at Triple-A due to service time concerns, it’s almost certain that he’ll be starting in the Bronx before midseason. When healthy, Torres is a plus defender with elite pure hitting skills. His solid plate discipline and good all-fields approach should allow him to hit for average in the majors, and his plus bat speed should translate into moderate (12-15 home run) power as he matures.

19. Alex Reyes, RHP, St. Louis. Reyes missed 2017 due to Tommy John surgery, but he was on the cusp of the Cardinals’ rotation when he got hurt. He’s been throwing short side sessions this spring, and he’s hoping to return to the majors by May 1. He’ll likely be eased back into regular duty and he’ll probably have an innings limit, but he has plus stuff and could end up in the rotation sometime this season. When healthy he showed a dominant three-pitch mix including a high-90s fastball, sharp curve, and effective changeup. If he fully recovers and make further improvements to his command, he has the stuff to be a frontline starter.

20. Alex Verdugo, OF, Los Angeles Dodgers. Verdugo faces a logjam of outfielders in Los Angeles, but he’s a polished hitter who is big league ready after a quality 2017 season at Triple-A (.314 average, six home runs, 52 walks and only 50 strikeouts in 117 games). Verdugo has a flat swing path which limits his power, but he has the plate discipline, pitch recognition, and hand-eye coordination to hit around .300 in the majors. While he will almost certainly begin the season back at Triple-A, Verdugo is just simply too good to remain there for long. Long-term, he has the strength and bat speed to hit for power if he can adjust his swing path and balance.

21. Triston McKenzie, RHP, Cleveland. Only 20, McKenzie will probably begin the season in Double-A after rising to the challenge last year in High-A (3.46 ERA, 186/45 K/BB and .203 BAA in 143 IP). McKenzie is rail thin but has a loose arm and shows good command of three above-average to plus pitches – plus fastball, plus curve, and above-average. A second half fade in 2017 raises questions about his stamina, but McKenzie has the stuff to be a No. 2 or No. 3 starter in the majors.

22. Scott Kingery, 2B, Philadelphia. Kingery revamped his swing going into 2017 and enjoyed a breakout season in which he stroked 26 home runs and stole 29 bases. A free swinger, he probably won’t hit for average against advanced pitching, but 20 home runs and 20 stolen bases are possible. He doesn’t have great strength, but above-average bat speed and an efficient swing path allow him to generate good pop. With the Phillies in rebuild mode, Kingery should get a big league opportunity sometime in 2018.

23. Brent Honeywell, RHP, Tampa Bay. Honeywell will miss the 2018 season due to Tommy John surgery, but he was big league ready when he got hurt and, assuming he recovers fully, should be a candidate for the Rays’ rotation next year. Last season, Honeywell showed five quality pitches, including a fastball that reaches the mid-90s, a plus change, and a nasty screwball that he uses to keep hitters off balance. A poised, polished hurler who had good command before he got hurt, Honeywell profiles as a No. 2 starter.

24. Luis Urias, 2B, San Diego. Only 20, Urias is already an elite hitter who put up impressive numbers last year in Double-A (.296 average, 68 walks, and only 65 strikeouts). Urias has great hand-eye coordination and excellent plate discipline, which have allowed him to walk more than he’s struck out as a professional. He doesn’t have much power at the moment, but his plus bat speed should allow him to develop 10-12 home run pop as he matures. The Padres have no reason to rush him to the majors, but Urias’ bat will likely force the issue sometime in 2018.

25. Mike Soroka, RHP, Atlanta. Soroka posted a 2.75 ERA and 1.09 WHIP in 26 Double-A starts last year while pitching most of the season as a 19 year old. Soroka is a poised, polished hurler with a consistent, compact delivery that produces above-average command. He generates lots of ground balls with a sinking low-90’s fastball and complements his heater with an above-average breaking ball and change. Soroka will probably get a big league opportunity in 2018 given his poise, advanced stuff and command. Long-term, he’s at least a No. 3 starter.

26. J.P. Crawford, SS, Philadelphia. After struggling in the high minors for almost two seasons, Crawford reworked his swing in the middle of last year and then posted a .285 average with 13 home runs over his final 61 Triple-A games. He’s now poised to be the Phillies’ opening day shortstop and, if he can maintain his new swing mechanics, Crawford has the hand-eye coordination and plate discipline to hit for average and moderate power. With plus defensive skills and the ability to stick at shortstop long-term, Crawford has the potential to be an above-average contributor who could hit .275 with 15-20 home runs.

27. Sixto Sanchez, RHP, Philadelphia. Sanchez struggled last year in a late-season stint at High-A, but otherwise he’s been dominant as a pro. The 19-year-old righty has impressive control and attacks the strike zone with an upper-90’s fastball. He also has an above-average breaking ball and an above-average changeup, but he sometimes slows his arm speed on his secondary stuff. Sanchez should open the season at High-A, where he’ll need to work on mixing his pitches and gaining more consistency with his off-speed stuff. Long-term, he has the potential to be a No. 2 starter.

28. Lewis Brinson, OF, Miami. Brinson gets a chance to hit the reset button in 2018 after an offseason trade to the rebuilding Marlins. Brinson should start this year in the majors, but he struggled in a brief call-up with Milwaukee last year and has been plagued by inconsistency throughout his pro career. While he’s improved his plate discipline and shown a more consistent swing of late, he’s still more tools than skills. At his best, Brinson flashes five tools and has the potential to be a 20-20 center fielder in the majors. He’ll need to further improve his plate discipline and show a more consistent swing to reach that ceiling, but the Marlins can afford to be patient and let him learn on the job.

29. Franklin Perez, RHP, Detroit. Perez put up good numbers last year in reached Double-A and could make his way to Detroit in late 2018 if he continues to perform. Perez generates easy mid-90s velocity from an over-the-top delivery and shows good command of his heater. He mixes in a plus curve and above-average change. Perez has the stuff, command, and poise to develop into a No. 2 starter. All he needs at this point is more experience against advanced hitters.

30. Royce Lewis, SS, Minnesota. Lewis is 18 and a long way from the majors, but he has the tools to be an above-average big league shortstop. A polished hitter with an advanced approach, Lewis could move quickly. In his pro debut, Lewis showed good plate discipline, plus bat speed from a balanced swing, the ability to steal bases, and the defensive skills to stay at shortstop. He doesn’t have much power at the moment, but he has the swing path and bat speed to develop more pop as he matures and gains strength.

31. Ryan McMahon, 1B/3B/2B, Colorado. McMahon saw time at first, second, and third in 2017 during a season in which he destroyed Triple-A pitching (.374/.411/.612 with 14 home runs in 70 games) and finished the year in Colorado. He could be the Rockies’ starting first baseman this year and has the skills to put up good numbers. McMahon has always had plus raw power, but improved plate discipline was the key to his 2017 breakout. McMahon will need to improve against lefthanders, but, if he can maintain his plate discipline, he could hit for moderate average and produce 20-plus home runs over a full season in Colorado. Long-term, he profiles as a league-average big league first baseman whose position versatility provides extra value.

32. Luis Robert, OF, Chicago White Sox. Robert signed as a free agent in 2017 and, for tax purposes, he was sent to the Dominican Summer League, where he dominated as a 19 year old. Robert has plus bat speed that generates excellent raw power. He currently also has plus foot speed, but it doesn’t always show up in games. Defensively, he has the potential to be an average center fielder, although he may eventually have to move to a corner. Robert walked almost as much as he struck out in the DSL, but he’s an aggressive hitter whose plate discipline will be tested this year in his first full-season assignment.

33. Kolby Allard, LHP, Atlanta. Allard notched a 3.18 ERA and allowed less than a hit per inning in a full season at Double-A while pitching most of the year as a 19 year old. Allard has an average fastball, but his excellent command and plus off-speed stuff (curve and change) allow the heater to play up. Allard will need to be precise and consistent to succeed as a big leaguer, but he’s not far from The Show and has the potential to be a quality mid-rotation starter.

34. Keston Hiura, 2B, Milwaukee. Hiura was the best pure hitter in the 2017 draft class and absolutely raked in his pro debut (.371/.422/.611 in 167 at bats at Rookie and Low-A). Injuries have limited his ability to play defense and his best position may be DH, but his bat is good enough to carry him. Hiura is an aggressive hitter who will need to refine his plate discipline to hit for average against advanced pitching. Long-term, he profiles as a guy who could hit .300 with moderate power in the majors.

35. Hunter Greene, RHP, Cincinnati. Greene was considered a possible two-way player at the time of last year’s draft, but the Reds are developing him as a pitcher. The 19-year-old righty can touch triple-digits with his fastball but he’s still raw as a hurler. The fact that he can spin a breaking ball, throw a changeup, and repeat his delivery give him a solid base. He’ll get plenty of time to develop, and his raw tools give him significant upside. Even if he never develops much beyond what he currently is, he could be an effective late-inning reliever. If it all comes together, he could be a No. 2 starter.

36. Willy Adames, SS, Tampa Bay. While Adames may not open the season in Tampa, he’ll likely finish the year there. Adames is a polished hitter who can play above average defense at short or second. Adames has plus bat speed but a flat bat path limits his power. His athleticism and ability to make adjustments bode well for increased offensive upside as he matures. In the meantime, Adames has the present ability to hit .270 with 10-plus home runs and the future potential to reach 20-plus bombs if he can improve his balance and leverage.

37. Luiz Gohara, LHP, Atlanta​. Gohara improved his control last season and put up impressive numbers over three minor levels (2.62 ERA, 147/44 K/BB in 123.2 IP) before making five late-season starts in Atlanta (4.91 ERA; 31/8 K/BB). Gohara has always had plus stuff, featuring a high-90s fastball, a sharp slider, and an adequate changeup. Prior to last year, he’s been held back by weak control. This spring, he’s been sidelined by groin and ankle injuries which have torpedoed his chances of an opening day roster spot. He’ll return to Triple-A once he’s healthy, and, if he can continue to strengthen his control and improve his conditioning, he’ll get another shot in Atlanta, where he could eventually develop into a mid-rotation starter.

38. Willie Calhoun, OF/2B, Texas. The Rangers converted Calhoun from second base to the outfield after acquiring him from the Dodgers last season. He then received a late-season call-up and was slotted in as the club’s regular left fielder, a role he should continue to fill this year. Calhoun won’t win games with his glove, but his fireplug physique produces plus bat speed and impressive in-game power (.300-31-93 in 128 Triple-A games last year). He controls the strike zone well, makes consistent contact, and handles lefthanded pitching. He won’t hit .300 in the majors but a .275 average and 20-plus home runs as a rookie is very possible. Long-term, he could be a 30-HR guy.

39. Kyle Wright, RHP, Atlanta. Wright was the fifth-overall draft pick in 2017 and has the stuff to be a No. 2 starter. He looked good in a brief pro debut last season and could move quickly given the depth of his stuff – mid-90s fastball to go with a slider, a curve, and a change that are all at least above average. Wright needs to improve his control to reach his potential, so there’s some boom/bust in his profile, but the Braves have an excellent track record of pitcher development.

40. Anthony Alford, OF, Toronto. Alford has struggled with injuries as a pro, but last year he bounced back from an early-season hamate injury and posted impressive numbers at Double-A (.310 batting average, 19 stolen bases in 68 games). Alford should get an opportunity in Toronto this season and could produce a solid average and decent stolen base totals. A flat swing plane and the lingering effects of the hamate injury have sapped his power, but he should eventually produce a modest power-speed package and get on base at a high clip.

41. Taylor Trammell, OF, Cincinnati. Trammell put up impressive stats in his first full professional season (.281/.368/.450 with 13 HRs and 41 SBs in a full season at Low-A) and could be manning center field in Cincinnati as soon as 2019. Trammell is still somewhat raw, but his elite tools and athleticism bode well for the future. He’ll need to add strength and create more leverage in his swing to hit for more than average power, and he’ll have to make more consistent contact to hit for average. However, at 20, he has plenty of time to reach his potential as a big league center fielder with 20-20 ability.

42. Jay Groome, LHP, Boston. Groome has electric stuff, featuring a low-90s fastball and nasty plus curve. At his best he generates lots of ground balls and plenty of swings and misses. Unfortunately, he hasn’t been at his best very much as a pro. Makeup concerns dogged Groome as an amateur, and the Sox paired him with ace Chris Sale for offseason workouts in an apparent attempt to help the youngster with his focus and preparation. There’s still plenty of time for Groome to reach his potential as a No. 2 or 3 starter. Improved control and better, more consistent focus will be key to his development.

43. Juan Soto, OF, Washington. Soto spent much of the 2017 season on the disabled list with a series of injuries, but when he played he was spectacular. When healthy, Soto has a mature approach at the plate that resulted in more walks than strikeouts last year. Soto also has plus bat speed and uses his lower body to generate plus raw power despite his lean frame. The 19-year-old Soto is a long way from the majors, but he has the tools to be an above-average hitter with above-average power.

44. Brendan McKay, 1B/LHP, Tampa Bay. McKay is being developed as a two-way player after being selected fourth overall in the 2017 draft. It is likely that McKay will eventually have to choose between pitching and hitting, but there’s reason to believe he could do either successfully. On the mound, McKay is a polished hurler with a lively low-90’s fastball, above-average cutter, average breaking ball, and developing change. At the plate, he has above-average raw power and a balanced swing that produces line drives to all fields. His upside as a pitcher is probably that of a mid-rotation hurler. As a position player, he is limited to first base where he’ll have to reach his ceiling to be league average.

45. Nick Gordon, SS/2B, Minnesota. Gordon improved his strength and consistency while posting good numbers last year in Double-A (.270 average, nine home runs, 13 stolen bases in 122 games). Gordon isn’t spectacular, but he’s made steady progress as a pro and now profiles as a quality big league shortstop. With above-average bat speed and a strong work ethic, Gordon could develop more power as he matures. Long-term, he could hit .270 with double-digit home runs and 15-20 stolen bases per season in the bigs. In the meantime, he should make his big league debut sometime in 2018 and should hold his own even as a rookie.

46. Chance Adams, RHP, New York Yankees. Converted reliever Adams showed he could hold up over a full season that included a dominant stint at Triple-A (2.89 ERA and .197 batting average against over 21 starts). This spring, Adams is unlikely to win a roster spot right away, but he’s big league ready and should get an opportunity before long. Adams has a plus fastball, an electric slider, and an average changeup. With solid command, he looks like a No. 3 starter.

47. Franklin Barreto, SS/2B, Oakland. Barreto has played mostly shortstop in his professional career ,but he’s a better fit at second and has been getting many of his spring reps on the right side. Barreto struggled to control the strike zone in a late-season call-up last year but he has the bat speed and leverage in his swing to be an above-average offensive contributor at second base. Only 22, Barreto will probably get more seasoning at Triple-A. If he can improve his plate discipline and stop chasing pitches out of the strike zone, Barreto has the ability to be a 20-20 guy in the majors.

48. Ian Anderson, RHP, Atlanta. Anderson won’t turn 20 until May and will probably open the year at High-A after a good full-season debut in 2017 (3.14 ERA and 101/43 K/BB in 83 innings at Low-A). Anderson uses a smooth, overhand delivery and good extension to get good plane on his pitches, which include a low-to-mid-90’s fastball, plus curve, and above-average change. Anderson’s command was inconsistent last season, but he repeats his delivery well and should develop at least average command. Long-term, he has the stuff to be a mid-rotation starter.

49. Jack Flaherty, RHP, St. Louis. Flaherty struggled in a brief late-season call-up, but he has little left to prove in the minors and should a get another look in St. Louis this season. Flaherty shows good command of four above-average pitches. He attacks the zone, keeps hitters off balance, and executes his pitches consistently. He’s not a spectacular arm, but he has all the tools to be a successful middle-of-the-rotation pitcher in the majors.

50. Miguel Andujar, 3B, New York Yankees. Andujar produced a break-out 2017 campaign (.315 batting average with 16 HR in 480 minor-league at bats) and now looks like the Yankees’ third baseman of the future. Andujar has a Sammy Sosa-esque toe tap, but he uses excellent balance and a direct swing path to produce plus bat speed and good raw power. He’s an aggressive hitter, but his outstanding hand-eye coordination enables him to consistently barrel the baseball. Right now, his low walk rate isn’t a large concern, but if he can be more selective he has the potential to hit for both average and deliver 20-25 home runs. Even if he opens the season in Triple-A he probably won’t remain there for long.