Who was the top Mississippi Coast girl’s athlete of the 2022-23 school year? Vote now.
With the academic year winding down for (most) schools in South Mississippi, it also means the end of another year of a competitive sports season.
From Friday night lights to the hardwood sports involving nets, and from the frosty soccer fields to the sunny diamonds, we’re going to honor the Coast’s top athletes of the school year.
Beginning with the girl’s poll, we’re listing some of the brightest stars across all sports who made a major impact on their team and their region.
The winner we'll be honored on Sun Herald social media.
This is not a scientific poll, you can vote as often as you like. Voting closes on June 20 at noon.
Here are the nominees for girl’s athlete of the year:
Irina Sanford, George County softball: Sanford was one of the most productive batters in the region, slashing .528/.600/.811 with 56 hits, 14 doubles and 47 runs scored in leading GCHS to a 5A state title.
Teegan DeWitt, Hancock softball: The two-way talent is developing into a force, batting .453 with 34 hits while also striking out 191 batters and working a 1.13 ERA from the circle in her sophomore season.
Abigail Badurak, Gulfport soccer: Badurak is a Southern Miss commit who continued the Admirals tradition of dominant individual performances with 39 goals and 18 assists in her senior season.
Anna Katherine Thriffiley, St. Patrick soccer: The sophomore scored 25 goals and assisted on four for the Lady Irish in helping lead her team to a Class I state championship.
Shaneal Corpuz, Biloxi basketball: The All-State selection and William Carey signee averaged 20.5 points and 9.3 rebounds per game while leading the Indians to the Final Four.
Anaisha Carriere, Harrison Central basketball: Carriere led her Red Rebelettes to the Final Four with 14.2 points scored per game as a junior.
Myah Favre, Our Lady Academy volleyball: Favre helped lead OLA to the state title with 532 kills in just her freshman season.
Rhys St. Amant, Ocean Springs volleyball: The versatile senior had 447 digs when defending and 224 kills when attacking.