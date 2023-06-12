Who was the top Mississippi Coast girl’s athlete of the 2022-23 school year? Vote now.

With the academic year winding down for (most) schools in South Mississippi, it also means the end of another year of a competitive sports season.

From Friday night lights to the hardwood sports involving nets, and from the frosty soccer fields to the sunny diamonds, we’re going to honor the Coast’s top athletes of the school year.

Beginning with the girl’s poll, we’re listing some of the brightest stars across all sports who made a major impact on their team and their region.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The winner we’ll be honored on Sun Herald social media. Also, be on the lookout for the All-South Mississippi softball and baseball teams coming soon!

This is not a scientific poll, you can vote as often as you like. Voting closes on June 20 at noon.

Here are the nominees for girl’s athlete of the year: