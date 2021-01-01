Top London hospital ‘on track to be almost Covid-only’ as intensive care patients soar

A pedestrian wearing a mask walks past public health signage outside University College Hospital (AFP via Getty Images)

One of London’s biggest hospitals is scrambling to convert operating theatres and stroke wards into intensive care units as the number of seriously-ill Covid-19 patients spirals well beyond those seen during the first wave of the pandemic.

University College hospital is battling to accommodate the fast-rising number of people across the capital who are sick with coronavirus.

Workers at the hospital told the The Guardian that admissions to the trust had already surpassed the levels seen during the first wave of the pandemic in the Spring.

Critical care matron Elaine Thorpe said she and her colleagues had set up 20 new intensive care beds on Christmas Eve, which were full by New Year’s Eve.

She told The Guardian: “The biggest thing for me is I’m dreadfully worried about my team. Nurses are having to spread themselves thinly. We’re going back to the levels where we were before, where it was one ICU nurse looking after what will be four patients, or more. And we’ve had lots of tears already.”

The 500-bed hospital had 220 Covid patients as of Thursday, with the numbers increasing by five per cent a day, according to the paper.

However, the real pressure is on intensive care where there are now 70 seriously ill patients, and the number is rising fast, the chief executive of University College London hospitals trust (UCLH) Marcel Levi explained.

“This is much more than we had in March and April”, Prof Levi stressed, adding that University College hospital was taking admissions from other hospitals that were less well able to cope.

His comments came as the nearby Royal London Hospital in east London, told staff it had entered “disaster medicine mode” and was no longer able to provide “high standard critical care”.

The Whitechapel hospital has more than 90 patients in adult critical care units and the “number of people with Covid continues to rise rapidly”, according to an email sent to workers.

Just under half of all major hospital trusts in England – 64 out of 140 – are seeing more Covid patients than during the peak of the pandemic’s spring wave. This includes 12 of the 19 acute trusts in south-east England.

Story continues

According to the latest NHS figures, 629 patients with Covid-19 symptoms were admitted to London hospitals on December 27, 22 more than the previous day and extending a steady upward curve in recent weeks.

Across London, the number of hospital beds filled with Covid-19 patients stood at 5,371 on December 29, more than 400 above the previous day's total and nearly double the level on December 19.

Earlier this week, one senior doctor said trusts in London and the South East are considering the option of setting up tents outside hospitals – something normally reserved for sudden events such as terror attacks or industrial disasters – to triage patients.

According to an Independent report, frontline staff at the Royal London described ambulances queuing for an hour outside A&E on Sunday, while some sick patients booked taxis to the hospital after waiting hours for an ambulance.

Meanwhile, emergency Nightingale hospitals across England are being “readied” for use if needed.

The NHS in London has been asked to make sure the Excel centre site is “reactivated and ready to admit patients” amid the struggle faced by the city’s healthcare workers.

However, it is not just hospitals in the capital which are shouldering increasing strains.

Dr Alison Pittard, dean of the Faculty of Intensive Care Medicine, said she feared the added demand in London had started to spread across the country.

Asked whether the problems were becoming more “widespread”, she told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme on Friday: “That’s what appears to be happening.

“Everyone has seen what is happening in London and the pressure that is putting both on organisations and on staff as well, and we fear it is only a matter of time before it starts to spread to other parts of the country, and we are already starting to see that.

“It is really important that we try and stop the transmission in the community because that translates into hospital admissions.”

Dr Pittard said staff had become “tired and exhausted” due to the increased workload following a number of hectic months dealing with coronavirus patients.

She added that moving patients to less busy hospitals for intensive care treatment was a “logistical nightmare” and took up additional staff time.

Meanwhile, Adrian Boyle, vice president of the Royal College of Emergency Medicine, told BBC Breakfast that emergency medicine tries to “rise to a crisis” but added: “What is it going to be like over the next couple of months, I don’t know, I am worried. We are very much at battle stations.

“There will be short-term surges of morale but people are tired, frustrated and fed-up, as everybody is whether they work in hospital or not.

“The people who go into emergency medicine expect it to be tough from time to time. There is a real worry about burn-out.”

He said there was “a huge pulling-together” in April and March but sustaining that for a long time is uncertain because no-one knows when the surge of cases will end.

Much of how these issues can be dealt with “depends on the public to start engaging, obeying the rules and doing the social distancing and all the things they are supposed to do”, he said.

The Royal College of Nursing’s England director Mike Adams said the country was in the “eye of the storm” and the situation was “unsustainable”.

He told Sky News: “We did go into this pandemic with a huge shortage of healthcare staff, in particular nurses.

“If you then add in the exhaustion, the tiredness, the sickness rates that have begun to creep in, this is the outcome that no-one wants but it is really a last resort for people to come in off their leave.

“Long term, this will have a detrimental effect on workers, people need a break, they have got to get their rest.

“So, it is the eye of the storm and it is a situation that is unsustainable.”

Read More

‘Difficult New Year’ ahead as Covid vaccine shortages to last ‘months’

Royal London Hospital in ‘disaster mode’ - leaked email to NHS staff

Nightingale hospital to be readied for use as Covid cases rise

Nightingales ‘on standby’ as London hospitals overwhelmed by patients

Covid patient numbers in England’s hospitals now exceed first peak

One million Brits get Covid jab as hospitals under mounting pressure