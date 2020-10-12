Top LeT Militant Saifullah Killed in Encounter in J&K: Police

Top Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militant Saifullah, involved in a number of fatal attacks on the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) troopers, was killed along with one more terrorist, in an encounter with the security forces in Srinagar on Monday, 12 October.

The gunfight at Rambagh between terrorists and security forces began as a cordoned off operation in the area was launched. The search operation was on the basis of specific information about the presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the terrorist hideout, heavy firing was initiated by the ultras. Speaking to reporters in Srinagar, DG Police Dilbag Singh said that Saifullah was a Pakistani terrorist who was involved in three major terror attacks on the security forces in the past.

Also Read: One Month Post PUBG Ban, Kashmir Youth Still Hoping for Its Return

"He was involved in an attack on a CRPF party in Budgam in which CRPF Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) was martyred. In a second attack at Kandizal, two CRPF men were killed and three others were injured and a third attack at Kandizal carried out on a convoy which was repulsed," he said.

He said so far this year security forces have conducted 75 anti-terrorist operations in which 180 terrorists have been killed. And, 138 terrorists and their associates have been arrested during this year.

“It is a record in operational achievements, compared to last years’, the number of terrorists killed is much more,” he said.

He said a total of 19 policemen, 21 CRPF troopers and 15 soldiers have been killed in action during this year.

He said during 2020, Srinagar city has seen eight encounters, during which 18 terrorists have been eliminated.

"Lashkar and other outfits have been trying to find a foothold in the city but due to the intelligence network, whenever they have been able to find a foothold in the city, the troops have been able to locate them and take care of them," he said.

Also Read: Two CRPF Jawans Killed, 3 Injured in Militant Attack in Pulwama

. Read more on India by The Quint.Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just For YouNeighbour Who Targeted Rhea Fails to Back Claim Before CBI . Read more on India by The Quint.