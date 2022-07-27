Top Kentucky Democrats decline but plenty of GOP will speak at 142nd Fancy Farm Picnic

Austin Horn
·4 min read

The dust is beginning to settle on which Kentucky politicians will show up, and which won’t, to one of the state’s biggest political events of the year.

The 142nd annual Fancy Farm Picnic will not feature the state’s top elected Democrats in Gov. Andy Beshear or Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman, both politicians announced last week.

Because of their non-attendance, no elected Democrats will speak at the Aug. 6 event. Meanwhile, Republican officials from the Senate down to the statehouse will speak at the event, traditionally held in rural Graves County and emceed this year by House Speaker David Osborne, R-Prospect.

But the Democrats won’t go unrepresented at the Western Kentucky political staple event. Former state representative and Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate Charles Booker is set to speak; his opponent, Sen. Rand Paul, will attend if Senate is in recess.

“As the Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate, I’m ready to bring our message of standing together as family. Yeah, I’m going to light Rand Paul up too,” Booker tweeted on Wednesday.

Kentucky Democratic Party Chair Colmon Elridge was added to the lineup, per a press release sent by Fancy Farm Political Chairman Steven Elder Wednesday. Elder also announced that 1st Congressional District Democratic nominee Jimmy Ausbrooks will get the chance to speak alongside his opponent, longtime Kentucky GOP politician Rep. James Comer. Comer represents much of Western Kentucky, including Graves County, in Congress.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’s invitation response is still pending.

Fancy Farm is an historic event for both statewide politics and the local community. Aside from being one of the most prominent stages for political speeches in Kentucky, the picnic is also a fundraiser for St. Jerome Catholic Church in the tiny hamlet surrounded by fields of corn and soybeans. Last year, volunteers fixed about 20,000 pounds of pork and mutton barbecue.

Beshear announced last week that he and his wife Britainy will be in Israel while the picnic, hosted the first Saturday of August, takes place. Coleman simply stated that she won’t attend but “will be in western Kentucky to highlight the great work Team Kentucky is doing.”

The pair did not attend last year, with Beshear citing as reasons that there were no elections in 2021 and that the spread of COVID-19 had been increasing at the time with the proliferation of the virus’ delta variant.

Who else is speaking?

Elected statewide constitutional officers, a majority of whom are running for the GOP nomination for governor, are set to speak, including Commissioner of Agriculture Ryan Quarles, Attorney General Daniel Cameron and Auditor Mike Harmon. Treasurer Allison Ball and Secretary of State Michael Adams are also set to speak; Ball recently announced her intention to run for auditor while Adams has yet to declare.

One notable addition announced on Wednesday: Rep. Savannah Maddox, R-Dry Ridge. Maddox is running as a staunch conservative for the 2023 GOP gubernatorial nomination.

Unlike the other GOP candidates, she’s not a current statewide officeholder, but she did raise more than $110,000 in a relatively short amount of time after announcing her candidacy for the state’s top post.

When asked why Maddox was added, Elder said that Maddox’s following across the state merited consideration and that the event committee reserves the right to adjust the speakers as needed.

“We research a great deal of information on viable candidates to invite to speak at the Fancy Farm Picnic. We felt Savannah had the following and broad support from across the state to justify a speaking invitation,” Elder said. “We haven’t added any other gubernatorial candidates since we invited Savannah Maddox.”

The decision didn’t exactly go over well with Eric Deters, a former Northern Kentucky attorney who hosted a popular conservative event in his neck of the woods last year. Deters had previously told the Herald-Leader, following Cameron’s announcement that he was endorsed by former president Donald Trump, that he would run as an Independent but has since changed his tune. Now Deters says he’s running as a Republican, but will consider switching to Independent based on late-year polling.

“If they don’t let me speak on stage, I’m giving a speech (from the) back of my truck when they least want it,” Deters said. “It will be the best speech of the day.”

Area State Senator Jason Howell and Representative Richard Heath, who is also running for commissioner of agriculture, are also set to speak.

Supporters of U.S. Rep. James Comer cheer as he takes the stage for his speech during the 141st Fancy Farm Picnic at St. Jerome Catholic Church in Fancy Farm, Ky., Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021.
Supporters of U.S. Rep. James Comer cheer as he takes the stage for his speech during the 141st Fancy Farm Picnic at St. Jerome Catholic Church in Fancy Farm, Ky., Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021.
Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • MLB, union have Monday deadline for international draft deal

    NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball made what was termed a “final offer” for an international draft, increasing proposed money for the first year in 2024 by $10 million on Sunday to $191 million. The move came one day after the players' association made a proposal that remained at $260 million and left the sides far apart heading into a Monday night midnight EDT deadline for a deal. Because an international draft was tied in the March lockout settlement to dropping direct draft-pick compensati

  • Flames GM Brad Treliving on losing Tkachuk, Gaudreau: 'We're going to deal with it'

    Calgary Flames general manager Brad Treliving is playing the hand he's been dealt. Treliving spoke with media on Saturday, a day after the Flames sent star forward Matthew Tkachuk and a conditional fourth-round pick to the Florida Panthers in a trade. The deal comes nine days after Johnny Gaudreau left Calgary as a free agent, signing with the Columbus Blue Jackets. Gaudreau led Calgary with 115 points last season and Tkachuk was second with 104. "You can crawl over to the corner in the fetal po

  • Big Night for Big Papi: Red Sox honour Hall of Famer Ortiz

    BOSTON (AP) — With three giant World Series banners laid across the outfield grass, three championship trophies on a table and his Hall of Fame plaque hanging behind him, David Ortiz basked in the welcome of the Fenway fans on Tuesday, two days after he was inducted in Cooperstown. Thanking those who helped him throughout his career — many of them seated in folding chairs along the first- and third-base lines — Ortiz took the field to chants of “Papi!” and told the crowd before the slumping Red

  • Flames' newest faces Huberdeau, Weegar 'excited' for season following shock of trade

    CALGARY — With the initial shock having finally subsided after learning that they had been traded from the Florida Panthers to Calgary , Jonathan Huberdeau and MacKenzie Weegar are ready to get started with the Flames. “It was a big shock for me and my family,” Huberdeau, who had been with the Panthers since they drafted him third overall in 2011, said in a media availability Monday. “Late on Friday night, you don't think you're going to get a call, but we did and it's part of the hockey busines

  • Sandy Lake First Nation kids get chance to play up their baseball skills

    Sandy Lake First Nation youth are up to bat this week at a baseball camp in the community to learn some skills of the game. Gary Mamagesic, who helps organize baseball in the community about 600 kilometres northwest of Thunder Bay, Ont., said the community is excited about the coaches coming up, and so far about 50 participants have signed up to play. "They're going to give us some really good pointers and we're going to identify our little superstars when we're done. We just love to build champ

  • MacKinnon bringing Cup home this summer — but not to Cole Harbour

    Hockey superstar Nathan MacKinnon says there will not be a Stanley Cup parade in his hometown of Cole Harbour, N.S., this summer, but plans are underway for a parade in downtown Halifax. MacKinnon announced those plans on the High Button Sports podcast. "We're going to do it in Halifax around Citadel Hill and Brunswick Street and the City Hall square area," said MacKinnon. "So it will be in that area where I played junior right there." Prior to being selected as the first pick in the 2013 NHL dr

  • Sydney McLaughlin anchors US on record-setting day at worlds

    EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — It only made sense that Sydney McLaughlin would run the last, victorious lap of world championships for the United States. It only made sense she would win that race by a lot. America’s burgeoning speed star turned a close 4x400-meter relay into a laugher on the anchor leg Sunday, putting the final stamp on the first worlds held in the U.S. and delivering America's record 33rd medal of the meet. It was their 13th gold, one short of the all-time mark. After taking the baton fr

  • Dolegala stepping up at QB for Roughriders as COVID-depleted Saskatchewan hosts Argos

    REGINA — The circumstances may be strange but Jake Dolegala isn’t about to pass up on the opportunity to be the starting quarterback for the Saskatchewan Roughriders. It’s been a tough week for the Roughriders, who will host the Toronto Argonauts on Sunday at Mosaic Stadium. The game was initially scheduled for Saturday but it was rescheduled as the Saskatchewan locker-room dealt with a number of COVID-19 cases following last week’s game in Halifax. Riders starter Cody Fajardo, who has been deal

  • Matthew Tkachuk explains decision to leave Flames

    Matthew Tkachuk opened up about his departure from the Flames.

  • Verstappen wins French GP as Leclerc crashes, Hamilton 2nd

    LE CASTELLET, France (AP) — Max Verstappen won the French Grand Prix on Sunday after Charles Leclerc crashed out while leading, a mistake that dropped the Ferrari driver 63 points behind the defending Formula One champion. Verstappen’s seventh win through 12 races this season upped his career total to 27 victories, all with Red Bull. He said his lead in the title race is misleading because Red Bull and Ferrari have been fairly even this season. “Of course it’s a great lead but a lot of things ca

  • What Tkachuk-Huberdeau blockbuster trade means for Flames, Panthers

    The Calgary Flames and Florida Panthers engineered the blockbuster trade of the summer on Friday.

  • Here’s why Lewandowski joined Barcelona

    Here’s a look behind the transfer of the Polish striker, as he ends his 8 years relationship with Bayern Munich. Why did he really transfer?

  • Matthew Tkachuk after trade to Panthers: 'I hate Edmonton. I hate Tampa more now'

    Matthew Tkachuk is ready to dive into a new rivalry.

  • Wiebes wins on Champs Elysees as women's Tour returns

    PARIS (AP) — Lorena Wiebes of the Netherlands sprinted to victory on Sunday in the first stage of the women's Tour de France which returned after a 33-year absence. The Team DSM rider struck in the last 150 meters of the 82-kilometer (51-mile) circuit in Paris to beat former Olympic champion Marianne Vos to the line on the Champs-Elysees. Wiebes punched the air in celebration. Tour of Flanders champion Lotte Kopecky was third. It's the first time since 1989 that a women’s edition of the Tour de

  • World champion swimmer Summer McIntosh withdraws from 200 at Commonwealth Games

    TORONTO — Canadian world champion swimmer Summer McIntosh has withdrawn from the women's 200-metre butterfly at the upcoming Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England. Swimming Canada high performance director and national coach John Atkinson said pulling out of that event will allow McIntosh to concentrate on other events during a busy season. The 15-year-old from Toronto will have a busy Games regardless. She's swimming in the 400-metre freestyle, 200 and 400 individual medleys and relays. McI

  • Goldschmidt, Arenado among Cardinals missing Blue Jays series over vaccination rules

    The St. Louis Cardinals will be lacking some serious firepower for their series in Toronto.

  • Arenado, Goldschmidt unvaccinated, won't make Toronto trip

    CINCINNATI (AP) — Two of the St. Louis Cardinals' best players, third baseman Nolan Arenado and first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, won't be making the trip to Toronto for a short series with the Blue Jays because they haven't received the COVID-19 vaccination. The Cardinals announced Sunday that catcher Austin Romine also will not be going to Canada with the team for its Tuesday and Wednesday games. Much like the United States, Canada has restrictions on travelers who aren’t vaccinated against COVI

  • Canadian lightweight Kyle (The Monster) Nelson loses UFC bout by decision in London

    LONDON — Canadian lightweight Kyle (The Monster) Nelson, returning to action after a 22-month-absence, started strongly but faded en route to a loss by decision to England's Jai (Black Country Banger) Herbert on a UFC Fight Night card Saturday. All three judges scored it 29-28 to Herbert (12-4-0), each giving him the last two rounds. Nelson (13-5-0) scored more significant strikes, 41 to 36 according to UFC Stats, but Herbert had more control time, five minutes 57 second compared to 3:07 for the

  • Big Papi a big hit at his Baseball Hall of Fame induction

    COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — David Ortiz promised to speak from the heart. As usual, Big Papi delivered. His megawatt smile tinged with a tad of emotion, the former Boston Red Sox slugger was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame on Sunday — after his daughter Alexandra sang the national anthiem — and was humbled by his surroundings. “I want to thank God for giving me the opportunity to be here today and for giving me the joy of being able to travel this path, this path that has allowed me to be h

  • Canada's Pierce LePage in second in the decathlon at worlds after nine events

    EUGENE, Ore. — A Canadian is in the hunt for a world decathlon medal — but it's not Olympic champion Damian Warner. Pierce LePage, a 26-year-old from Whitby, Ont., was in second place after nine of 10 events on Sunday. LePage led for much of Day 2 after big personal bests in the 110-metre hurdles and discus, but dropped a place behind world record-holder Kevin Mayer of France after the javelin, the decathlon's penultimate event. The 1,500 was the final event. Warner had led the field through the