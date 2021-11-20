Top Kentucky basketball recruiting links: The reaction to Reed Sheppard’s commitment

Kentucky high school basketball star Reed Sheppard committed to UK on Saturday, becoming the first addition to the Wildcats’ recruiting class of 2023.

Here’s the reaction to Sheppard’s decision, as well as the rest of the weekend’s top recruiting stories.

