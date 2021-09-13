Top Kentucky basketball recruiting links: It’ll be another huge week for the Wildcats

Last week, Kentucky made national headlines with the commitment of Shaedon Sharpe’s, the country’s No. 1 basketball recruit. Get ready for more action on the UK recruiting trail in the coming days.

The first full week of the fall recruiting period is upon us, and John Calipari and his squad of assistant coaches will continue to travel the country and meet with some of the nation’s top prospects. (Calipari and Orlando Antigua were in Florida on Sunday night to see UK commit Skyy Clark). The 247Sports rankings for the 2022 class will also be updated this week, and Sharpe could rise to the No. 1 spot on that list, matching his ranking from other national services.

The biggest news should come Wednesday, when five-star recruit Chris Livingston is expected to commit to Kentucky and give the Wildcats the No. 1 recruiting class for 2022. Stay tuned to the Next Cats blog for all of the latest news on UK’s recruiting efforts, and the top stories from around the world of college basketball.

