Top Kentucky basketball recruiting links: Five-star recruit is no longer listing UK

Five-star basketball recruit Brandon Miller has narrowed his options, and Kentucky is no longer in the mix.

The 6-foot-8 forward from the Nashville area is now considering Alabama, Tennessee State, the G League and the Australian-based NBL professional league. Miller, who is the No. 10 overall recruit in the 2022 class, according to the 247Sports composite rankings, was one of the first players from that group to land a UK scholarship offer and was one of the few prospects to come to Lexington for an official visit this summer.

Despite that early Kentucky interest, his announcement Friday that the Wildcats were no longer on his list was no surprise. For the past several weeks, Miller has been widely viewed as a player who will most likely take the professional route once he is finished with his high school career, and his new list reflects that narrative.

There is no specific date for Miller’s final recruiting announcement.

