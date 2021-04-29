Top Journalists to Headline Cision's State of the Media Summit

Two-Day, Virtual Event Provides Insider Tips, Trends and Best Practices for PR Pros

CHICAGO, April 29, 2021 /CNW/ -- What happens when you bring together some of the best-known names in journalism and business with PR pros across North America? Must-have insights, big ideas and a whole lot of candid conversation. Cision is hosting its first-ever State of the Media Summit, a free, interactive, virtual event where journalists tell all on how PR pros can effectively navigate the ever-evolving media landscape, become indispensable to the press and take advantage of the challenges and opportunities ahead for better coverage.

The State of the Media Summit is taking place on May 11 and 12 from 11:00 to 3:00 ET and is packed to the brim with information you won't find anywhere else, including a deeper dive into Cision's newly released study of 2,700 journalists around the world and a "PR's Got Talent" session where PR pros vie for the "golden buzzer" by pitching a story to a panel of judges who are journalists. In addition to general keynotes, the event features vertical-focused sessions, looking at State of the Media for Travel & Tourism, Healthcare, Tech, Retail & E-Commerce and Financial Services.

Hot topics include:

What journalists really want to write about in 2021

Creating a data-driven media relations strategy that gets results

Using multimedia to drive engagement and storytelling

Social listening and the future of PR

Why targeted, tech-enabled media outreach and relationship management is more critical than ever

Featured speakers for the event include:

Geoff Rogow, Wall Street Journal

Adrianna Rodriguez, USA Today

Hannah Sampson, Washington Post

Alexi Cohan, Boston Herald

John Biggs, Gizmodo

Áine Cain, Business Insider

Carly Weeks, Globe and Mail

Christine Loureiro, Toronto Star

Sarah Paynter, New York Post

Gabrielle Canon, The Guardian

Sara Fischer, Axios

Brittany Martin, Los Angeles Magazine

Monica Zurowski, Calgary Herald, Calgary Sun

Barbara Shecter, National Post

Ben Unglesbee, Retail Dive

Jennifer Kester, Forbes Travel Guide

Patrick O'Rourke, MobileSyrup

Nicole Schuman, PRNEWS

Douglas Soltys, Betakit

Johanna Jainchill, Travel Weekly

Shruti Shekar, Android Central

Daniel Neal, AT&T

Maggie Lower, Cision

Daniel Chessa, Falcon.io

"Cision is excited to bring this one-of-a-kind event to all of the PR pros out there who are looking for answers, inroads and strategic differentiators to successfully maneuver within a highly competitive and changing media landscape," said Maggie Lower, Chief Marketing Officer for Cision. "If you ever wondered what journalists really think and what they really want, this is the place to be."

A key focal point of the summit is Cision's 2021 Global State of the Media Report, which provides a detailed view of challenges impacting the media today, technology's influence on the way journalists evaluate stories, the fastest ways to get on a journalist's "block/don't call" list and best practices for building and maintaining successful partnerships with journalists.

About Cision

As a global leader in PR, marketing and social media management technology and intelligence, Cision helps brands and organizations to identify, connect and engage with customers and stakeholders to drive business results. PR Newswire, a network of over 1.1 billion influencers, in-depth monitoring, analytics and its Falcon.io social media platform headline a premier suite of solutions. In addition, Cision has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Brandwatch. Cision has offices in 24 countries throughout the Americas, EMEA and APAC. For more information about Cision's award-winning solutions, including its next-gen Cision Communications Cloud®, visit www.cision.com and follow @Cision on Twitter.

Press Contact:

Mary Lorenz

Communications and Content Lead

cisionpr@cision.com

