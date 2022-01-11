Top Jobs and Industries for Freelancers in 2022

simonapilolla / Getty Images/iStockphoto

The pandemic has certainly changed the way Americans work — from the repercussions of The Great Resignation to a shift toward hybrid workplaces and greater flexibility, 2022 offers a new labor landscape. In fact, FlexJobs estimates that as much as 20% of the workforce is predicted to work from home once the pandemic ends. In support of this claim, FlexJobs released its latest report detailing the top companies hiring for remote jobs in 2022.

Employers have of late discovered that not only do employees want to keep working from home — at least some of the time — but also that staff are often more productive when they work remotely, according to FlexJobs. Seeing the benefits to the bottom line, more companies are switching to long-term or permanent remote work, making it easier than ever to connect with flexible employers.

Between Jan. 1, 2021, and Dec. 31, 2021, the number of remote job postings in the FlexJobs database increased 12% over 2020.

In addition, the report notes that the number of remote job postings increased as well as the variety of job titles — and experience levels being sought. While many of the FlexJobs postings were targeting managers or experienced staff, a significant percentage of listings were centered around entry-level positions.

BroadPath earned the No. 1 spot on this year’s list, with companies such as Varsity Tutors and Working Solutions showing up in the top 10. Newcomers included HubSpot, Mayo Clinic, and Stitch Fix, while companies like Amazon, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and Wells Fargo made repeat appearances on the roster. Companies that appeared in the top 20 include Williams-Sonoma, Dell Technologies, CVS Health, Cactus Communications and UnitedHealth Group.

The top career fields for remote work in 2022 — at least as far as FlexJobs is concerned — are computer science and IT, accounting and finance, marketing, medical and health, project management, customer service, HR and recruiting, sales, administrative, and education and training.

In terms of top job titles to watch, some of the most popular on this year’s list include: accountant, customer service representative, nurse, project manager, recruiter, teacher, web developer, and writer.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Top Jobs and Industries for Freelancers in 2022