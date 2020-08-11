The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store

Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

3. Procreate Pocket, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

4. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

5. Monopoly, Marmalade Game Studio

6. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

7. HotSchedules, HotSchedules

8. True Skate, True Axis

9. Dark Sky Weather, Apple

10.Toca Life: Neighborhood, Toca Boca AB

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. Fruit Clinic, Lion Studios

2. ZOOM Cloud Meetings, Zoom

3. Madden NFL 21 Mobile Football, Electronic Arts

4. Scribble Rider, Voodoo

5. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

6. Cube Surfer!, Voodoo

7. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

8. Subway Surfers, Sybo Games ApS

9. Facebook, Facebook. Inc.

10.Messenger, Facebook, Inc.

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

2. Minecraft, Mojang

3. GoodNotes 5, Time Base Technology Limited

4. Notability, Ginger Labs

5. Toca Life: Neighborhood, Toca Boca AB

6. Toca Life: Hospital, Toca Boca AB

7. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

8. Toca Life: Vacation, Toca Boca AB

9. Five Nights at Freddys, Clickteam, LLC

10.Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. Fruit Clinic, Lion Studios

2. ZOOM Cloud Meetings, Zoom

3. Cube Surfer!, Voodoo

4. Tie Dye, Crazy Labs

5. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

6. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

7. Scribble Rider, Voodoo

8. Disney+, Disney

9. Toca Life World: Build stories, Toca Boca AB

10.Roblox, Roblox Corporation

