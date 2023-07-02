Top income tax brackets now snare one in four payers in London and South East

Sarah Olney, the Liberal Democrats Treasury spokesman - ©UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor

One in four taxpayers in London and the South East are now paying a higher rate of income tax, an analysis has found.

The revelation comes amid claims that Rishi Sunak has imposed “stealth taxes” on workers by freezing income tax thresholds.

According to the analysis of HMRC figures by the Liberal Democrats, nearly 2.5 million people in London and the South East are paying either the 40 per cent higher rate of income tax or the 45 per cent additional rate – more than double the one million who were paying the 40p rate in 1999.

In London, 27.3 per cent of taxpayers are now either in the 40p or 45p tax bracket, more than anywhere else in the country, followed by the South East at 22.7 per cent. This compares with a national figure of 18 per cent of taxpayers across the UK paying the 40p or 45p rate.

The HMRC figures show that with 5.6 million people projected to pay the 40p rate in 2023-24, the number of people in this bracket has increased by nearly 41 per cent compared with 2020-21.The number of additional rate income taxpayers has meanwhile almost doubled to 862,000 over the same period.

In last year’s Autumn Statement, the Government froze income-tax thresholds until 2028 rather than increasing them in line with the rising cost of living, resulting in large numbers being dragged into higher tax brackets.

In the South of England, the Lib Dems are referencing these “stealth taxes” in campaign materials aimed at winning round voters in affluent Blue Wall seats which traditionally vote Conservative.

Sarah Olney, the Lib Dems Treasury spokesman, said: “The Conservative Party is turning its back on its former heartlands, saddling families with endless stealth taxes and spiralling mortgage costs.

“People are seeing their incomes relentlessly squeezed with no end in sight to this cost of living nightmare,” Ms Olney said.

“Rishi Sunak could have chosen to lessen the pain. Instead he’s making ordinary families pay the price for years of Conservative chaos and mismanagement.”

An HM Treasury spokesman said: “We have the most generous starting personal tax allowance thresholds in the G7 and we are committed to ensuring work pays whilst we stick to our plan to halve inflation.

“That’s why we have provided a record increase to the national living wage and increased personal tax thresholds so, for the first time ever, an individual can earn £1,000 a month without paying tax or national insurance. This has taken 3 million of the lowest earners out of paying tax altogether.

“Following hundreds of billions of pounds in borrowing to fund pandemic and energy bills support, our tax system is helping to restore the public finances in the fairest way possible, with those earning the most bearing the most burden.”