Who are the top HS baseball teams in North Carolina? Check our statewide rankings

Cameron Williams
·2 min read
Joshua Komer/The Charlotte Observer

Who are the top high school baseball teams in North Carolina?

Each week, The Charlotte Observer and News & Observer will release statewide rankings, by class. Here are the rankings for the week of April 17. There are seven new schools in this week’s poll and three new No. 1 teams.

State baseball rankings by class

NCISAA

Rk

School

Rec.

Prvs

1

High Point Christian

16-2

1

2

Wesleyan Christian Academy

9-2

2

3

Rabun Gap

13-2

3

4

Greensboro Day

11-4

5

5

Charlotte Christian

12-8

4

6

Providence Day

12-5

NR

7

Arendell Parrott Academy

12-4

7

8

Metrolina Christian Academy

15-3

9

9

Christ School

10-2

NR

10

Cannon School

8-5

10

NCHSAA 4A

Rk

School

Rec

Prvs

1

East Forsyth

16-1

1

2

Weddington

14-4

2

3

Pinecrest

16-3

3

4

Reagan

14-5

4

5

Hough

15-2

8

6

Ardrey Kell

13-3

7

7

Skyland Roberson

10-6

4

8

Greenville Conley

11-3

5

9

Wake Forest

12-3

NR

10

Providence

13-4

NR

NCHSAA 3A

Rk

School

Rec.

Prvs

1

Ledford

14-1

6

2

Greenville Rose

15-3

2

3

East Rowan

14-3

3

4

Hickory

13-2

4

5

Triton

13-2

4

6

Hillsborough Orange

15-2

10

7

Kings Mountain

13-2

7

8

West Henderson

13-3

8

9

Lee County

14-4

9

10

South Brunswick

11-4

1

NCHSAA 2A

Rk

School

Rec.

Prvs

1

Burns

15-2

2

2

Midway

15-2

1

3

Randleman

15-3

3

4

R-S Central

15-2

10

5

Southwest Onslow

13-2

5

6

Chase

13-4

6

7

Morehead

11-2

7

8

West Stanly

15-3

8

9

Greene Central

13-2

NR

10

Fairmont

13-4

NR

NCHSAA 1A

Rk

School

Rec

Prvs

1

Cherryville

13-4

2

2

Wilson Prep

8-1

1

3

Voyager

11-4

3

4

North Stokes

15-3

4

5

North Duplin

14-2

7

6

Northside-Pinetown

11-3

6

7

Valdese Draughn

13-4

5

8

Cornerstone Charter

11-5

8

9

Chatham Charter

10-1

9

10

Bear Grass Charter

11-2

NR