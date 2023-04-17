Who are the top HS baseball teams in North Carolina? Check our statewide rankings

Associated Press

Russia and Belarus won’t be allowed to compete in International Ice Hockey Federation tournaments as long as the war in Ukraine continues, the group’s president said Sunday. With both nations already barred from competing in IIHF events through 2024, its president, Luc Tardif, said a decision on the two countries' eligibility in 2025 will be made in March. “I hope Russia and Belarus will come back as soon as possible, because it will mean the war is over,” Tardif said during a news conference held on the final day of the women’s world hockey championships being held in the Toronto suburbs.