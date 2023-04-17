Who are the top HS baseball teams in North Carolina? Check our statewide rankings
Who are the top high school baseball teams in North Carolina?
Each week, The Charlotte Observer and News & Observer will release statewide rankings, by class. Here are the rankings for the week of April 17. There are seven new schools in this week’s poll and three new No. 1 teams.
State baseball rankings by class
NCISAA
Rk
School
Rec.
Prvs
1
High Point Christian
16-2
1
2
Wesleyan Christian Academy
9-2
2
3
Rabun Gap
13-2
3
4
Greensboro Day
11-4
5
5
Charlotte Christian
12-8
4
6
Providence Day
12-5
NR
7
Arendell Parrott Academy
12-4
7
8
Metrolina Christian Academy
15-3
9
9
Christ School
10-2
NR
10
Cannon School
8-5
10
NCHSAA 4A
Rk
School
Rec
Prvs
1
East Forsyth
16-1
1
2
Weddington
14-4
2
3
Pinecrest
16-3
3
4
Reagan
14-5
4
5
Hough
15-2
8
6
Ardrey Kell
13-3
7
7
Skyland Roberson
10-6
4
8
Greenville Conley
11-3
5
9
Wake Forest
12-3
NR
10
Providence
13-4
NR
NCHSAA 3A
Rk
School
Rec.
Prvs
1
Ledford
14-1
6
2
Greenville Rose
15-3
2
3
East Rowan
14-3
3
4
Hickory
13-2
4
5
Triton
13-2
4
6
Hillsborough Orange
15-2
10
7
Kings Mountain
13-2
7
8
West Henderson
13-3
8
9
Lee County
14-4
9
10
South Brunswick
11-4
1
NCHSAA 2A
Rk
School
Rec.
Prvs
1
Burns
15-2
2
2
Midway
15-2
1
3
Randleman
15-3
3
4
R-S Central
15-2
10
5
Southwest Onslow
13-2
5
6
Chase
13-4
6
7
Morehead
11-2
7
8
West Stanly
15-3
8
9
Greene Central
13-2
NR
10
Fairmont
13-4
NR
NCHSAA 1A
Rk
School
Rec
Prvs
1
Cherryville
13-4
2
2
Wilson Prep
8-1
1
3
Voyager
11-4
3
4
North Stokes
15-3
4
5
North Duplin
14-2
7
6
Northside-Pinetown
11-3
6
7
Valdese Draughn
13-4
5
8
Cornerstone Charter
11-5
8
9
Chatham Charter
10-1
9
10
Bear Grass Charter
11-2
NR